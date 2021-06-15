EBay VP Fashion Creates Inclusive Marketplace for Buyers

EBay vice president of fashion Charis Marquez is focused on building diverse teams within the company.

It also caters to underserved buying groups, such as women sneakerheads and Gen Z.

She sees sneakers as a way to start conversations about self-expression and diversity.

Charis Marquez is helping eBay become a more inclusive and engaging fashion destination.

As eBay’s Senior Vice President of Fashion, she focuses on catering to underserved buyer groups while building a diverse team in tune with the wishes of different consumer groups.

Marquez’s main job is to oversee the company’s fashion-related initiatives in categories such as luxury, watches and sneakers. Its ultimate goal is to have regular conversations with executives that will lead to a greater diversity of products in the eBay marketplace.

Marquez is leading some key initiatives at eBay to get there. For starters, eBay is targeting Gen Z, a demographic key to the company’s long-term success.

“There is a huge opportunity with younger consumers and frankly Gen Z doesn’t have the eBay story,” Marquez said.

The Marquez team uses targeted marketing campaigns to reach this important demographic. EBay’s social media campaigns, especially on TikTok, have generated strong engagement among Gen Z consumers, she said. eBay has always struggled to shed its uncool image among young consumers who prefer to turn to new resale platforms like StockX or GOAT.

Marquez said she plans to reach different demographic groups of collectors in categories ranging from watches to handbags. But reaching out to female consumers is also a big part of eBay’s sneaker business, one of the fastest growing categories on the resale platform. The sneaker industry, however, has a habit of excluding women at the designer and designer level and in hype drops by not regularly offering female sizes.

In an effort to reach more of these marginalized sneakerheads, Marquez previously oversaw eBay’s female sneakerhead. initiative in March, which included a collaboration with the clothing brand Playa company to sell merchandise to celebrate the women’s sneakerhead community. She also helped lead eBay’s partnership with The Chicks with Kicks, a group of sneaker collectors, to auction more than 2,200 pairs on the platform in April. Marquez said eBay plans to reach even more young sneaker collectors in the future by attending industry events such as SneakerCon.

“If we’re really for everyone, there are still some unique things we need to potentially look at for some of these underserved communities,” Marquez said.

She sees sneakers as a “gateway” category to connect with diverse consumers beyond a single demographic. The category is a clear avenue for starting conversations about self-expression and diversity.

Spearheading internal diversity

Marquez is also passionate about working on internal diversity.

Marquez joined eBay in January after holding sales leadership roles at Levi Strauss & Co and holding digital leadership roles at both Sam’s Club and Sears Holding Corporation.

While working at Levi Strauss & Co., she launched the company’s first Black History Month public campaign that highlighted employees of color and was an executive sponsor of the company employees (ERGs) for blacks.

When she started at eBay, she approached leaders in employee resource groups or committees targeting different areas of inclusion across the organization a top priority to understand their role, challenges and feelings about how the business looks as a whole.

“For me, that’s really where a lot of the pulse of the business lies, it’s in these groups. These are the groups that are passionate,” she said, adding that she planned to participate in more conversations with ERG members and leaders in the future.

From there, Marquez focused on finding the right people to staff his team and projects. Marquez does not limit its staff to people with market experience. Instead, she works with recruiters to seek diversity “at all levels”, in terms of work experience, skills and education. Her goal, as she explained, is to make sure that “eBay’s interior matches its exterior.”

“eBay is transforming. It is entering its next story,” she said. “So we have to make sure that we bring in so many different and great ideas to kind of get them out there.”