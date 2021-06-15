St. Johns County School District Federally Investigated into WOKV 104.5 Dress Code Complaints

St. Johns County, Florida – The US Department of Education has announced that it is investigating the St. Johns County School District over its dress code policy, which some parents say discriminates against regard to female students.

New documents reveal that the DOE’s Civil Rights Office informed the district on Monday of the sex discrimination complaint – which, if true, would constitute a violation against Title IX of the 1972 education changes which prohibits discrimination based on sex in any education program or activity that receives federal funding.

OCR said its investigation is to find out whether the district has subjected female students to gender discrimination in enforcing dress code requirements, in violation of Title IX and its regulations. at 34 CFR 106.31.

Some parents in St. Johns County called the school district dress code policy sexist and lobbied for the change for months.

Taryn OKeefe has two children who attend Bartram Trail High School. She said she felt the targets of the dress code policy, teenage girls, more than guys.

It disproportionately focuses on women, OKeefe said. The dress code is much stricter for women.

OKeefe and another parent created a Facebook page called St. Johns County School District: Change the Dress Code.

The group now has more than 760 members.

Action News Jax requested records from the St. Johns County School District and discovered in March that 54 students had been violated by dress code at Bartram Trail High School.

Of these, 49 were girls, or nearly 91%.

In February, 10 students were sent to deans for breaking the dress code, 80% of which were female students.

Action News Jax spoke to Nancy Tray, the parent who filed the complaint in March.

Body shame is a big consideration, it’s a big deal, Tray said.

Her complaint accuses staff of applying dress code requirements differently to male and female students, saying that staff attacked students for wearing shorts that do not meet dress code length requirements, but not to male students.

Hope my daughter can wear whatever she wants to school when she enters college in August, Tray added.

Tray wants a non-sexist dress code. She also wants students to be allowed to wear shorts and tank tops, given the heat in Florida.

We can have a better app just so that girls are no longer targeted, said Tray.

Action News Jax has contacted the school district for comment. A spokesperson told us that the district had just received the complaint on Monday and currently had no comment.

Last month, 80 students, all female, had their photos altered without their permission, in large part because of the exposed shoulders and necklines.

The district told Action News Jax that photos in the yearbook must follow dress code guidelines and that a teacher responsible for managing directory guidelines found 80 photos to be inappropriate.

This decision aroused the indignation of many students and parents.

Girls shouldn’t be seen as inappropriate because it’s just our body. Were doing nothing wrong, said Liz McCurdy, second-year student at Bartram Trail High School.

McCurdy is one of 80 girls whose school photo was unknowingly changed in the yearbook.

In an official statement to Action News Jax last month, the district said the teacher responsible for editing the photos was under no pressure from school leaders to do so.

Yes, changes have been made to photos in the past. She did what she thought was right and to the best of her ability (skills and tools) to make sure they were in compliance with the dress code as she did not consider the photos that had been altered to comply dress code.

St. Johns County Superintendent Tim Forson said there was never any intention to harm or embarrass the students.

I wasn’t going to do something purposefully and on purpose that was intentionally sexist, Forson said. Here is the hard part, just being realistic about it sometimes our intention is not what is the result and although we may have had a good attempt it was not received that way.

