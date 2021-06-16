Connect with us

Celeste shows off leggy show in a thigh-slit mesh dress at Forest for Change VIP dinner

45 seconds ago

Celeste donned a thigh-slit mesh dress as she attended a VIP dinner at the Global Goals Forest For Change facility at Somerset House on Tuesday.

The singer, 27, looked stunning as she posed for the cameras in the eye-catching ensemble which featured a patchwork of blue, gray, yellow, brown, green and brown, as joined stars including model Laura Bailey, 48 years, during the event.

She kept the chill out with a large black feather boa and let the statement outfit speak for itself as she gave up on any other props.

Model: Laura Bailey looked effortlessly chic in a low-rise midi dress at Tuesday's VIP dinner

Stylish: Celeste, 27, slipped into a thigh-slit mesh dress as she joined Laura Bailey (right) at a VIP dinner at the Global Goals Forest For Change facility in Somerset House on Tuesday

Celeste worked her angles for the cameras and stared at the lens with a strong gaze as she stood with one leg out of the robe.

The Stop This Flame hitmaker accentuated her features with a hot pink lipstick, winged eyeliner and a copper eyeshadow look.

Known for her style, the singer is never afraid of eye-catching outfits.

She completed her stylish ensemble with a pair of point-toe brown shoes that featured a mustard-colored buckle at the front.

Statement style: The singer, 27, looked stunning as she posed for the cameras in the eye-catching ensemble which featured a patchwork of blue, gray, yellow, brown, green and brown

Stellar: After arriving for dinner, Celeste also took the stage to perform at the star-studded event.

Wow: She was the stunning singer every inch as she performed at the event in the heart of London

Gorgeous: Celeste was accompanied by Daniel Pemberton on piano as she sang for those in attendance

And Laura Bailey looked effortlessly chic in a low-rise midi dress at the VIP dinner for Global Goals by Forest For Change.

The model, 48, exuded glamor in the black lace dress that covered her chest with a large bow as she attended the exclusive sustainability dinner.

She showcased her toned arms in the short sleeve midi dress with a gorgeous black lace floral design.

She teamed the stylish ensemble with a pair of black platform sandals adorned with an elegant lace detail to the front.

Laura arrived at the event with a pair of large black sunglasses, but then removed them to reveal stunning, sultry eye makeup with pops of liner.

The model is accessorized with a large watch and a pair of enviable Chanel diamond stud earrings.

Stunning: Meanwhile, model Laura was oozing glamor in the black lace gown that covered her chest with a large bow as she attended the exclusive sustainability dinner

Glam: She paired the sleek ensemble with a pair of black platform sandals that featured an elegant lace detail on the front

Forest for change is an amazing installation that has been placed in Somerset House in London and includes over 400 trees.

The Urban Forest was installed to give visitors the opportunity to participate in the 17 Global Goals agreed to by world leaders in 2015.

Each goal is represented by a mirrored pillar within the forest that has been agreed to “promise a better world for all of us”.

Pals: Laura was joined for the event by reporter Mariella Frostrup who looked chic in an all-white ensemble

While in the forest, visitors have the opportunity to express their own opinions on the future of the planet by adding an audio installation in the 17th pillar.

Each sound clip is then part of the “Voices for Change” project to bring together the opinions of those who support the global goals.

Laura was joined for the event by reporter Mariella Frostrup who looked chic in an all-white ensemble.

The presenter, 58, wore a crisp white shirt and matching pants with a red and yellow stripe down the side.

To protect herself from the cold, she shrugged a yellow sweater around her shoulders and tied the sleeves in a loose knot.

She completed the all-white outfit with a pair of gold open-toed sandals and an enviable Gucci crossbody bag.

Chic: The host, 58, wore a crisp white shirt and matching pants with a red and yellow stripe down the side

Ready for summer: She complemented the all-white outfit with a yellow sweater, a pair of gold open-toe sandals and an enviable Gucci crossbody bag

SandiToksvig also showed her appreciation for the facility when she arrived on her baby blue bike.

The former Great British Bake Off presenter looked up at her as she beamed for the cameras in a multi-colored scarf.

She buttoned up a white linen jacket and completed her casual look with navy pants and cool white sneakers.

On the move: Sandi Toksvig also showed her appreciation for the setup by arriving on her baby blue bike

Keeping it casual: She buttoned up a white linen jacket and completed her casual look with navy pants and cool white sneakers.

Also in attendance was Richard Curtis who cut a dapper figure in a navy blue suit and black waxed shoes.

The Love Actually director, 64, paired the timeless look with a white open-neck shirt and black socks as he spoke at the event.

And V&A director Tristram Hunt watched thoughtfully as he sat in the audience during the speeches in a navy blazer, white shirt, and beige chinos.

Global Goals, In fact: Richard Curtis was also in attendance, who cut a beautiful figure in a navy suit and black waxed shoes

Captivated: And V&A director Tristram Hunt watched thoughtfully as he sat in the audience during the speeches in a navy blazer, white shirt, and beige chinos

Meanwhile, Daniel Pemberton added a pop of color to the basic suit set as he arrived in a blazer and lilac pants.

The composer, 43, layered the eye-catching outfit over a beige t-shirt and completed the stylish ensemble with a pair of white polka-dot converse.

He wore his long brown hair in his classic style and smiled for the cameras before taking a seat at the exclusive party.

Eye-catching: Daniel Pemberton added a pop of color to the basic suit set as he arrived in a blazer and lilac pants

