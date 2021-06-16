Made in Italy Magnified – WWD

Evening wear is an aspect of fashion that was virtually absent from everyday life throughout 2020 – and as the industry reopens with a slow and steady return to normal, the Evening Dresses Show promises to deliver the ” made in Italy ”at its best.

The Evening Dresses Show (EDS) launches its third consecutive b-to-b shopping event this fall from September 1-3 in Salerno, Italy, held at the Zaha Hadid ferry terminal, and viewed virtually on the ICE platform of the Italian Commercial Agency, Fiera Smart 365. The event is organized by the Italian Commercial Agency (ITA) and organized by the Italian Fashion Talent Association (ITFA), an organization that develops events and b-to-b meetings for the fashion sector in collaboration with the Campania region and other local institutions to support southern manufacturers, emerging designers and national fashion schools.

Evening wear for women, men and an expanded selection for children will be showcased at the event, with models from 60 brands to browse – and currently around 20 international operators from Europe, the Middle East , from Asia and the United States are expected to attend in person, which offers the added benefit of being able to purchase the show’s clothes on the last day – a treat that will also be open to the public.

Exhibiting companies can build their communication strategies to present the collections to attendees through streaming fashion shows, multimedia catalogs, company profiles and data sheets, as was the protocol of the EDS virtual fair. in 2020. In addition, the entire event can be monitored remotely, and attendees can contact companies to set up virtual b-to-b meetings directly on the platform – even a week after the show.

“As is known, the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact – affecting fashion and clothing in particular – due to travel restrictions and general closures,” ITA explained. “In this context, 2020 presented itself as the year of challenges and opportunities linked to a necessary conversion to digital activities.

Here, Paola Bellusci, head of Piano Export Sud, an Italian sales agency, talks to WWD about the successes of her virtual evening dress show, “made in Italy” and the changes in the post-COVID evening wear industry.

WWD Studios: How does the Evening Dresses Show stand out on the market? What is unique about its offers?

Paola Bellusci: EDS is not the traditional ‘plus size’ salon, where buyers can be exhausted by its size and the miles they have to travel to interact with their perfectly sized counterparts. About sixty exhibitors have already been selected, I would say handpicked, according to certain criteria. Our partner, IFTA, focuses on ‘made in Southern Italy’ fashion and together we aim to present the best representation of this offering, which is often overshadowed by the big brands already present in international markets.

We aim to complete a prestigious picture – the “made in Italy” fashion table – with details that are sometimes overlooked. We want to arouse the curiosity of international buyers by allowing them to come into contact with different ways of creating fashion. Finally, we want to create an environment conducive to deepening the knowledge of all those details that make Italian fashion so unique, and we want our guests to return home with a big smile on their faces and new ideas to present to their guests. final. clients.

Globally, Italian fashion and accessories have traditionally enjoyed a positive performance in the United States: our exports increased by 22% in the first quarter of 2021, after the inevitable decline of 2020 compared to 2019 (-15%).

WWD Studios: How has the digital model opened up new opportunities for brands and viewers? Will the digital model continue after the COVID-19 pandemic?

PB: The digital model has saved so many companies – we can never “thank” this model enough. Technological progress has never been so opportune!

However, nothing can replace the direct experience of feeling a piece of fabric, running your fingers through the folds of an evening dress, testing the stitches on the lapel of a blazer … but the digital experience made it possible business partners around the world not to lose contact with each other during the worst phases of the pandemic. It gave us huge opportunities to keep abreast of fashion trends and it taught us to be more proactive, to ship samples quickly, and much more.

We have, for example, sponsored wine tastings by shipping bottles overnight and engaging sommeliers and Horeca representatives to participate in online sessions with wine experts. New York Times fashion guru Vanessa Friedman entertained the fashion community with the most interesting Instagram panel discussions of the past year. Digital platforms have acted as an incomparable stimulus to be more creative, more inventive, not to give up. What will remain, in my opinion, is an integrated model where the digital model will extend the life of salons, fashion weeks and the like, by not limiting them to 3 or 5 or 7 days.

WWD Studios: What were the most popular or notable brands and designs at the show?

PB: Evening Dresses Show focuses on evening and cocktail wear, both for women and for men. Men’s evening fashion has gained so much popularity that in the next edition, together with the creative director of IFTA, we have decided to devote a special section exclusively to tuxedos.

The emphasis is well deserved, as the clothing skills “made in Campania” – one of the eight Italian regions included in the promotion – are recognized around the world. So much so that New York Times fashion critic Guy Trebay recently wrote: “It took the Japanese to explain denim to the Americans and the Neapolitans to show the English how to perfect the English style.

EDS is a “tailor-made” fashion fair, where its size and specific focus allow us to better serve sixty guest buyers who have been carefully selected by the global network of the Italian Trade Agency.

Buyers will be taken by the hand to discover a manufacturer specializing exclusively in the “little black dress”; or the specialist in tuxedos for women; or a company that only makes “evening blouses”; or silk caftans adorned with prints inspired by the Amalfi Coast. Finally, we’ll feature a sustainability section where shoppers will find outfits knitted by artisans working with strands of recycled leather, or organic cotton and silk, all suited to evening fashion.