Marks and Spencer share snap of Holly Willoughby in a ‘beautiful’ dress, but fans get angry over major flaw





It is almost summer and the weather has decided to get on board, warming the nation with scorching temperatures. The wading pools are dusted and the fans are running to breaking point as the Brits try to keep cool and keep going. Marks and Spencer unveiled an elegant and luminous dress, for which shoppers are flocking to the checkouts. But when the brand shared a photo of their latest offering, modeled by Holly Willoughby (normally a guaranteed sales win), fans were quick to point out a big problem. READ MORE:Marks and Spencer share snap of model in cute wrap dress, but shoppers are getting heated over cleavage Speaking to Instagram, Marks and Spencer said: “This summer it’s all about bold, colorful prints, and @hollywilloughby has one you’ll want to wear over and over again.” Fans were quick to respond to the post and flooded the comments section, describing the garment as “beautiful” and “charming.” But yarn quickly turned into a major styling issue, after buyers focused on one thing.





“Any chance of that in shorter dresses for us little ladies?” said one. “Nice dress but way too long for me, I’m 5 feet 3 inches,” said another. One user floundered on the post and wrote: “Why are you only doing regular and long? You don’t do short anymore.” Instagram’s Pandora’s Box, the debate has opened up other issues with clothing. See this post on Instagram “Why do you have long sleeves on summer dresses, especially with the pretty prints,” one said. Another wrote: “I just bought this it’s beautiful but being a taller woman I feel like a bag … Do other taller women have this one? “ Others also didn’t like the fact that Holly was defending the garment. “I bought it yesterday and I think it’s lovely, but now I’ve seen Holly wearing it, so there will be a lot more people wanting it, which is not what I want to see! ” they lamented. Another replied, “I’m so glad I ordered this Sunday before the madness.” the Floral dress with round neck and midaxi waist is available in sizes 6 to 24 in a regular and long fit. It sells for 39.50.







