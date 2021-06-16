Bridal, revisited: wedding fashion for your big day and every day after





This season, couples are taking inspiration from last year’s micro-wedding with smaller, simpler ceremonies, even with venues returning to full capacity. With inherently non-traditional weddings in 2021, many brides are also opting for more functional wedding outfits, forgoing personalized wedding dresses for pieces to wear over and over again. And that doesn’t mean they sacrifice all glamor. There is a plethora of ready-to-buy formal wear and accessories on the market that are just as special as a personalized wedding dress. Whether you’re a glamorous bride, a romantic dresser, love bespoke minimalism, or break the rules, these are the items to wear to your nuptials and forever. The Maximalist Glam Turn up the volume with enchanting feathers and dazzling crystal embellishments. Nothing is more festive than total ornamentation. Rodarte satin-trimmed sequined tulle midi dress Mini Rosantica bag in white Joséphine feathers Malone Souliers Sonia 70MM Christopher Kane feather-trimmed chainmail mini dress $ 2,295 $ 1,377 MATCHESFASHION.COM Jessica McCormack Iconic Crescent Moon Sapphire Earrings Christopher Kane crystal-embellished cashmere-blend sweater $ 995 $ 597 MATCHESFASHION.COM Christopher Kane crystal-brushed wool-twill trousers $ 995 $ 497 MATCHESFASHION.COM The New Romantic The 2021 version of the romantic wedding dress is both pretty and practical. Think dreamy organza, corsetry details, and charming bows that adorn just about everything, including super easy to walk kitten heels. Simone Rocha puff sleeve shirt dress Roger Vivier Vivier blossom 100 sandals Erdem embellished floral silk headband Selim Mouzannar Beirut necklace in 18K rose gold, aquamarine and diamonds Long floral dress with ruffles Etro Valentino Garavani Go Logo 40 leather slingback pumps Erdem face mask toile de jouy poplin Erdem Angelique crystal-embellished Chantilly lace dress Molly Goddard Griffith Hand-Smocked Tulle Dress $ 2,100 $ 1,050 MATCHESFASHION.COM Sophie Buhai twisted satin and crepe headband LoveShack Fancy Astor Wedding Dress The tailor-made minimalist The past year has been devoted to dress matching while looking to the future. Polished, bespoke separate pieces and clean-lined accessories, barely there, will become wardrobe staples long after the wedding is over. Michael Lo Sordo belted double-breasted silk-satin shirt Michael Lo Sordo silk-satin straight-leg pants Stuart Weitzman Lalita Open Toe Sandals Blaz Milano Savannah linen-blend double-breasted blazer Blaz Milano Resolute high-waisted straight-leg wool pants Galvan Bari Halterneck Metal Collar Satin Tank Top Galvan Valletta flared satin midi skirt Allegra Danielle Frankel Allegra cord-lace-trimmed organza and tulle trench coat Miu Miu women’s metallic ballet flats with back strap Manolo Blahnik Susa leather sandals The rule breaker Forget about respecting conventions; dressing for your wedding doesn’t have to be heavy. Opt for generic items like feathered pajamas and parted skirts in cheerful floral designs or darker hues that you’ll wear beyond the wedding day again. Brock Collection Talia Cotton-blend peplum jacket with floral print Jacquemus Ble fringed linen midi skirt Reformation floral and palm print linen skirt and top set The Vampire’s Wife Lady Kristina Ruffle Floral Print Chiffon Maxi Dress Markarian Mercutio sage floral-brocade corset dress Tiffany & Co. The Charles Tiffany Setting Men’s Engagement Ring

