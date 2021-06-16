Nicole Trunfio flaunts her amazing figure in a little pink dress

Barbie punk! Mother-of-three and model Nicole Trunfio shows off her amazing figure in a little pink satin dress as she heads to New York
By Jade Watkins For Daily Mail Australia
Posted: | Update:
New York is finally reopening after 70% of adults in the state have been vaccinated.
And Australian model Nicole Trunfio donned her best to enjoy a night on the town on Monday.
The 35-year-old mother-of-three turned heads in a pale pink mini dress with jeweled suspenders and a cowl neck.
Punk Barbie! Nicole Trunfio slipped on a baby pink mini dress with jeweled suspenders to enjoy a night out on the town on Monday
The bodycon dress clung to Nicole’s curves in all the right places.
She added height to her frame with a pair of Mach and Mach silver metallic point-toe pumps, which sell for around AUD $ 1,700.
Showcasing her expensive taste, the stunner also accessorized a satin evening bag from Mach and Mach, valued at $ 1,482.
Showcasing her expensive taste, the stunner also accessorized a satin evening bag from Mach and Mach, valued at $ 1,482.
Nicole tagged her outfit on Instagram and called her look ‘Barbie punk’, created by Elizabeth Sulcer, stylish for the stars.
Sulcer has dressed Vanessa Paradis, Victoria’s Secret model Karlie Kloss, Russian-American model Anne V, Australian actress Cate Blanchett, American actresses Claire Danes and Amy Adams.
Nicole is currently in New York with her husband Gary Clark Jr.
The couple welcomed their third child – daughter Ella Wolf – in February 2020.
The couple are also the parents of their six-year-old son Zion and three-year-old daughter Gia.
Nicole and Gary tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Palm Springs in 2016, with model friends Jessica Gomes and Gemma Ward serving as the bridesmaid.
The loving couple only went on their honeymoon a year later, traveling to the popular Maldives in the Indian Ocean.
