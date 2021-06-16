Fashion, a priority for Powerhouse revitalized





The end Harper’s Bazaar Fashion Director Diana Vreeland once said: Fashion is part of the everyday air and it changes all the time. You can even see the approach of a revolution in clothing. A fitting reflection on the change and renewal taking place at Powerhouse Ultimo which will see a reimagining of the museum putting design and fashion at the forefront. The models take the stage at the Powerhouse on Tuesday. Credit:Nick moir As a museum of applied arts and sciences, the Powerhouse is a living memory of our material heritage. How fitting then that our country’s fashion industry plays a leading role in reframing the future of museums. The industry I love and have dedicated my career to injected $ 27.2 billion into the Australian economy last year and employed nearly half a million people, 77% of whom are women.

And that’s just the economic story. The pleasure that fashion brings to so many lives every day is immeasurable because it is often so personal. The fashion world is too often decried as an industry poor in substance and rich in champagne, while the productions of the greats of fashion who have woven our lives through history are engraved in our DNA in each of us. From your very first pair of Speedos to your first Carla Zampatti wetsuit, what we wear is who we are. It is our love, it reflects our mood, it marks a moment in history and our personal history. A great outfit will give you confidence and give you a boost. When you wear a fantastic outfit, you feel just as fantastic. Loading Fashion is an art and it is everyday life. And what a beautiful juxtaposition. It has emotional and magical power and Powerhouses’ vast design and fashion collection traces every stage of Australian life through an evocative fashion lens. As the administrator of the power plant, I have been fortunate to have spent many hours looking at the fashion pieces and the revered collection of over 500,000 items that tell where we have been and where we want to go. as a company. But why I love fashion so much is because it’s a company born from reinvention. Each season, he reinvents himself!

