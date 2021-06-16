This maxi dress has over 6,000 five-star reviews on Amazon – and it’s perfect for summer



















June 15, 2021 – 7:04 PM BST



Hollie brotherton This Grecerelle Maxi Dress has top reviews on Amazon for its flattering style and fit. Buy the best Amazon maxi dress for summer 2021.

Dressing in hot weather can be tricky. You want to stay cool and comfortable, but not necessarily show a lot of skin. With their flowy fabrics, maxi dresses are perfect to put on and take in summer, and we think we’ve found a must-have style on Amazon. The top-rated maxi currently has over 6,000 five-star reviews and costs just £ 21. RELATED: Super Stylish Summer Dresses We Found On Amazon MORE: The Best White Summer Dresses To Wear Now That The Sun Is Here Grecerelle maxi dress in black, £ 20.98 / $ 29.64, Amazon BUY NOW Featuring a flattering loose fit, mid-thigh slit, pockets and semi-open back details, this Grecerelle maxi dress would look great with a pair of leather sandals or white sneakers for a look. effortlessly. It is light and breathable, but above all not transparent and it does not wrinkle easily. Grecerelle maxi dress in red, £ 20.98 / $ 29.64, Amazon BUY NOW Available in sizes XS to XXL, it is also available in 17 different colors and prints. Whether you love bright colors, wear only black, or have a soft spot for floral designs, there is something for everyone. “I love this dress, I wear it all the time. It fits me well and I love that it has pockets,” says one reviewer. Another commented, “Love this dress. Super comfy and relaxed, received a ton of compliments. It’s tall, in a good flowing way.” While another wrote: “THIS DRESS IS PERFECT! It hides my hot spots without removing my curves. I’m a boyshort so I tied the front of the dress and it added even more beauty. The fabric is airy. and the color is EXACTLY as described. The pockets add a nice touch as well. I will be ordering this dress in other colors. Do you know the items you buy and don’t know what you were wearing before it was in your closet? We predict this will be your new summer staple. MORE: Denim Shorts You’ll Want To Wear Now That The Sun Is Out SHOP: Summer is here and the sales too: at ASOS, Boots, John Lewis & MORE The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.







