From the dress rehearsal to the closing night: Lessons in humility and hope

A shrewd pediatrician evaluating my 18 month old son heard a new breath on physical examination and dutifully ordered an echocardiogram. I remember very well how positive I felt when taking him for his first echocardiogram appointment: a flow breath was my primary differential diagnosis. That all changed when the first color flow Doppler window of his echocardiogram appeared on the monitor. We were told he would need elective valve repair between 3 and 5 years. His precise diagnosis? A partial atrioventricular canal septal defect, although its primary atrial septal defect is barely a few millimeters, competing for physiological significance.

I’m the cardiologist in our two-doctor home, so my wifean ophthalmologisthad plenty of questions for me. Why hadn’t I listened to him (his heart) before? How did it happen? He had grown beautifully, had reached all of his milestones, and had no warning symptoms or signs of heart valve disease. I had a family history of congenital heart defect / disease, et cetera.

We still have time, I say, trying to reconcile my rational doctor’s mind with my emotional father self; However, before we knew it, our son was a bright, energetic, versatile three-and-a-half-year-old who wanted to conquer everything. We had diligently followed his cardiologist and objectively quantified the degree of mitral regurgitation and left atrial and ventricular sizes, while keeping an eye out for symptoms. Fortunately, he had remained asymptomatic on enalapril twice a day, which, on a tangential note, motivated me exponentially to seek the IEC / ARA prescription combination with positive testing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Just before Thanksgiving 2020, her monitoring echocardiogram showed early signs of significant progression warranting elective repair over the next 3-6 months.

What we had managed to keep in our peripheral vision over the past few years was now in the foreground. During this time, I had searched the literature to understand the natural progression of split mitral leaflet and regurgitation, only to find a few small published case series and short-term surgical experience / outcome data from high volume pediatric heart centers around the world. It was a huge surprise for me. In the world of adult cardiology, we are blessed with the abundance of data from randomized clinical trials on several hundred thousand patients around the world and across the spectrum of disease states to guide decision making and clinical practice. There is literally a randomized clinical trial for every clinical decision we make in the cardiac catheterization lab, in our clinics, or at the bedside.

Being in the field, i set out to get second opinions and learned that this is a colossal advantage i wish every patient could have. In the end, I was convinced that the surgery was the right decision. As a cardiologist who deals with elective surgery in patients with severe and asymptomatic mitral insufficiency, I have had crossed that bridge with them on several occasions, supporting my decision making and convincing them and their families to intervene in a timely manner based on data, guidelines and algorithms. But this time it was different. I was the patient’s father and as a cardiologist had to bear the brunt of this decision for my wife and I. By consenting to a successful handsome boy through elective open-heart repair, I was putting all our heart into on the line.

My perception remains that I experienced this situation more intensely than my wife, not because she was not going through the same emotional upheaval as a parent, but because, being an ophthalmologist and not a cardiologist, she had the happiness of ignore what all could pass. wrong. In the 5 months leading up to her surgery, which I consider to be the dress rehearsal period, I read a wealth of literature on natural progression and postoperative recovery in children, including any psychological impact it might have. I learned a lot about his cardiac surgeon, interacted with him and his team, including the pediatric cardiac anesthesiologist on several occasions, and learned the kind of nuances that only I could appreciate as a cardiologist father. : total bypass time, aortic clamping time, extubation in the operating room, need for vasopressor support during the intensive care unit, sedation protocol for children in the intensive care unit, pain control and duration of urinary catheter, chest tube, epicardial pacemaker wires, central venous catheter and arterial line. This allowed me to help prepare my wife for what to expect regarding her length of stay in the intensive care unit, the total length of her stay in the hospital, her post-operative care and her recovery at home. .

Ultimately, my son had a successful elective open heart repair of his anterior mitral leaflet cleft. The courage, grace, poise and resilience he displayed during his post-operative and recovery phases of his 4-day hospital stay were exemplary not only for my wife and I, but I am also thinking of his care team, who took excellent -class care of him. Less than 6 weeks after his open heart surgery, he was back to being our bright, energetic, everywhere boy wanting to conquer everything, now 4 years old.

And me? I’ve learned that being on the other side is loaded with a medley of complex emotions, anxiety and fear, above all. I believe, however, that whenever we encounter circumstances over which we have no control, we have no choice but to fall back on the fundamentals of how to lead a life of compassion, to humility and meaning. For me, it strengthened my faith in the universe process that life unfolds for us (not for us) and in prayer and community, my family and friends. It has also taught me that as important as it is to provide world-class, evidence-based, guideline-based care to our patients, it is just as important to take care of their well- be emotional: dispel fears, repeatedly reinforce that everyone is doing well and help them let go of what is not in their control. Compassion is as important a practice as the science of medicine. Maybe being a vulnerable dad will make me a better doctor.

Photo credit: Ankur Kalra

PS: I would like to thank Cleveland Clinic Childrens for the exemplary care they have provided to our family, especially cardiac surgeon Hani Najm, MD, pediatric cardiologist Shahnawaz Amdani, MD, and pediatric cardiac anesthesiologist Julie Niezgoda, MD . I also want to thank my son’s former pediatrician, Elizabeth Hellerstein, MD (University Hospitals, Cleveland, OH) for detecting his new breath in a timely manner.