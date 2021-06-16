All about the new Dior Men x Sacai collection

A next new collaboration to know is on the way: Dior Men and Sacai.

The two fashion brands together announced their first capsule collection of men’s clothing, designed by Dior Men’s Artistic Director Kim Jones and Chitose Abe of Sacai. There are some 57 items in all, covering luxury ready-to-wear pieces, as well as accessories like designer sneakers and bags.

What you need to know about the Dior x Sacai collection

The Dior and Sacai capsule collaboration is marked by a brand new logo; the “i” in “Dior” is sewn from the Sacai nickname in jet black. This is the first time the French luxury fashion brand has changed its brand logo, a move that comes just months after Gucci unveiled its co-branded collection with fellow Kering, Balenciaga.

The new logo also sums up how the collection itself is a marriage of two creative minds. Jones’s love for tailoring, impeccable craftsmanship and archival Dior silhouettes, which we’ve seen interpreted since his first Spring / Summer 2019 collection for the House, is now injected with a dose of sportiness that is Sacai’s signature.

The cult Japanese fashion brand, which most will know for its sold-out sneaker collaborations with Nike, notably reinvented Dior’s best-selling Saddle bag and classic bomber silhouettes with technical fabrics.

Other key accessories include a military-inspired beret that Dior Men also highlighted in their Fall / Winter 2021 collection and the Dior Snow and Dior Explorer boots, which now feature additional soles. There is also a line of jewelry that combines the Maison’s CD logo with Sacai’s iconic pearls.

According to a press release from Dior, the next capsule collection “illustrates a vision in motion”. For now, the fashion brand has unveiled a few images of the collaboration, which mainly includes minimalist and monochrome looks in black or white. We’ll have more teasers in the coming months, before the collection officially drops in November 2021.

See the original article here.

Images courtesy of Dior