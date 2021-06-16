JOOR fashion platform raises $ 46 million





Share Tweeter Share Share Share E-mail Wholesale fashion platform PLAYER notched $ 46 million in a Series D funding round led by Macquarie Capital Principal Finance, with participation from previous backers ITOCHU Corporation, Battery Ventures and Canaan Partners. “JOOR’s singular mission is to digitally enable and transform our industry”, JOOR CEO Kristin savilia said in a Press release Tuesday (June 15). She added that the new injection of capital will be used for the advancement of new technologies and solutions for our vast global network of brands and retailers. “ The capital increase is also intended to help JOOR’s investments in platform innovation, payments and financing, and for further global and vertical expansion, the statement said. The New York-based startup, founded about 10 years ago, has seen a 228% growth in new users over the past year.The company works with more than 12,500 brands and 325,000 select merchants in the wholesale luxury, accessories, lifestyle and home industries. JOOR processes more than $ 1.5 billion in transactions each month, according to the press release. We continue to be impressed with the capabilities of the JOOR technology platform combined with its network of industry-leading brands and retailers, said the CEO of Macquarie. Anand Subramanian, who joins JOOR’s board of directors. Subramanian added that the company anticipates significant growth for JOOR as it advances payments and financing alternatives to a broader global base. JOOR CEO Savilia said in an interview with PYMNTS in May tThis COVID-19 pandemic prompted the launch of the JOOR Passport, which allowed brands to develop online events. Last year, JOOR hosted 17 shows; over a six-month period, there were some 15,000 trade events in 130 countries. In a PYMNTS interviewin November 2020, Savilia said the global pandemic had accelerated the need for cross-border B2B payments. JOOR facilitates wholesale online shopping and digital payments in 144 countries. —————————— NEW PYMNTS DATA: FOCUS ON AI: THE TECHNOLOGICAL ROADMAP About the study: The AI ​​In Focus: The Bank Technology Roadmap is a research and interview report examining how banks are using artificial intelligence and other advanced IT systems to improve credit risk management and other aspects of their operations. The Playbook is based on a survey of 100 bank executives and is part of a larger series assessing the potential of AIs in finance, healthcare and others.











