Couple donates more than $ 100,000 in clothing to Career Closet





MIDDLETOWN, Pa., Kaitlin and Shane Behmer opened their upscale fashion store, Coleson Fine Clothiers, in Lancaster, Pa., In 2013. The coronavirus pandemic and the urge to try something new made them decide to close in 2020. The move benefited Penn State Harrisburg’s Career Closet, which allows students to choose professional attire from a new or lightly used collection for free. The Behmers have donated over $ 100,000 worth of luxury clothing for men and women. We are delighted that we were able to make this donation, said Kaitlin Behmer. We hope that as things return to normal, the students can choose and use the clothes. The Behmers are avid Penn State fans. Kaitlin graduated from Penn State in 2010, attending the Harrisburg campus, but her connection runs deeper than that. She was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of 19 and considers herself a proud child of the Four Diamonds. Shane’s family held season tickets to Penn State football and wrestling games for about 40 years. So when Penn State Harrisburg board member Bill Weik asked them to donate their clothes, there was no hesitation. It was easy, yes! Kaitlin said. We loved the idea of ​​students using our clothes for interviews and first jobs. Kathryn Rush, recent associate director of the Kunkel Career Center, said the clothes would be a dream for most professionals, let alone a student trying to enter the world of work. The Career Closet, which opened in 2019, has seen a steady increase in the need for clothing donations. The Career Closet distributed 114 costumes before the pandemic hit and donated some by appointment during COVID. It should reopen completely in the fall of 2021. Being able to offer tailored clothing like this to students in need will certainly open doors and provide opportunities that might otherwise be challenging or prohibited, Rush said. Behmers really help students break down barriers and increase their preparation and confidence. IMAGE: Sharon Siegfried / Penn State Harrisburg Giveaways like the Behmers will advance “A Great Penn State for 21st Century Excellence,” a targeted campaign that aims to elevate Penn States’ position as a leading public university in a world defined by rapid change and global connections. With the support of alumni and friends, A Greater Penn State seeks to meet the three key imperatives of a 21st century public university: keeping the doors of higher education open to hard-working students, regardless their financial well-being; create transformative experiences that go beyond the classroom; and impact the world by serving communities and fueling discovery, innovation and entrepreneurship. To learn more about A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence, visitgrandpennstate.psu.edu.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos