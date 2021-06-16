California high school students rebel against sexist dress code





A group of college students in California have gone viral on TikTok after protesting their school’s sexist dress code policy. The video shows how students at Natomas Charter School, a performing arts school in Sacramento, went on strike wearing midriff jeans in protest. You can watch the entire video here. The walkout TikTok now has over 3.3 million views and 1.1 million likes. advised It appears the teens came out after the school held a rally to announce the ban on female students wearing shirts that reveal their bellies. Messages that challenge their school’s rules were painted on their stomachs, such as It’s not my fault, Distraction, and Am I distracting? The caption on the TikTok read: We started it all because our manager was going to have an assembly dress code and so on assembly day we did it. (There was a reason). Evita Frick-Hisaw is the 16-year-old belly mastermind behind the move and posted a flyer on her Instagram story about the June 3 walkout. To protest the dress code assembly regarding too much average drift, we all wear crop tops 🙂 we suggest you do that too! Boys! Support your friends and crop your tops !! Several boys actually took part in the protest and can be seen in the TikTok athletic crop tops. Next to the post, Frick-Hisaw captioned: Our bodies are our choice, it’s not our fault that they’re distracted. They cannot take away our confidence and expression. She posted several videos on the app about the issue. < style="display:block;padding-top:75.0259%"/> (TikTok / baggyjeanmom) The dress code is sexist towards women and perpetuates the culture of rape. It makes us very uncomfortable, she said. As students, we feel that what we wear is not annoying to others or affecting anyone’s learning environment. Frick-Hisaw added: We shouldn’t be kicked out of school for wearing a crop top. People on TikTok have praised the students for taking a stand against their school. One person said: IT’S GOOD !!! Continue like this omg. Yes! Keep it up! It’s time for a change! Another person wrote. Someone else commented: You are all legends for this. I don’t understand how schools are going to have a mandatory dress code when the law requires it, it’s not like they get paid, added a fourth person. Joe Wood, the executive director of Natomas, said The independent that the schools dress code is intentionally neutral and that many of them had not read our dress code.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos