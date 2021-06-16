LoveShackFancy Goes Surfing With Hurley – WWD

LoveShackFancy has taken to surfing.

The lifestyle brand known for its vintage-inspired floral and lace pieces is launching a limited edition collection of surfwear and accessories.

This is the first time that LoveShackFancy has ventured into the world of surfing – a a surprise given that the retailer has left its mark in almost every other category: women’s and girls’ clothing, underwear, sleepwear, sportswear, bridal wear, shoes, cellphone cases and tablecloths, for to name a few. Wallpaper, bedding and ski clothing will arrive later this year.

But Rebecca Hessel Cohen, founder of LoveShackFancy, said now is the time to surf.

“I think the culture of surfing has really developed; it takes a while, ”Hessel Cohen told WWD. “Even in the Hamptons, everyone gets down to it and surfs again – not just the surfers and the people who are in this world. It’s literally everyone I know. Each of my daughter’s friends; each of my friends, of all ages. And then to see the combinations, the rashes, everything, I was just, like, obviously we have to give that a little LoveShack patch.

“Hurley had approached us before,” continued Hessel Cohen. “And then last summer I was like, okay, we really have to do this. There was a big void in the market. Everyone was wearing these black jumpsuits and they needed some fun flowers. And the [surf] the prints lend themselves so well to our brand.

The Hurley team were also thrilled to work with LoveShackFancy.

“We live at the beach and have been able to expand into new territories with new categories and romantic prints, all while staying true to ourselves and our daughter,” said Erica Levine Ryan, Global Marketing Director at Hurley, which is owned by Bluestar Alliance. . “And we loved the idea of ​​marrying our knowledge of surfing innovation with a softer perspective.”

Prices range from $ 60 to $ 1,400 for a handmade surfboard. But Hessel Cohen said most of the clothes cost less than $ 100. Sizes range from XS to XL for women, 2T to 8/10 for girls and 22 to 40 for men and boys.

The collection – which launches Thursday at LoveShackFancy stores, loveshackfancy.com, hurley.com, Hurley stores and around 70 stores and boutiques, including Nordstrom, Revolve, Shopbop and Free People – Not only marks the retailer’s first foray into surf culture, but also the first time LoveShackFancy has offered something for men and boys.

But really, there is something for everyone. The 50-piece collection includes beachwear for women, men and children, swimwear, swim shorts, wetsuits, rashguards, bags, towels, chairs and fringed umbrellas. Custom LoveShackFancy x Hurley surfboards are also available on request. Many come with LoveShackFancy branded hibiscus flowers. Others are drenched in shades of bubble gum pink, pale green, and sky blue.

“I grew up in the 80s, so Body Glove was like my favorite thing around the world, ”said Hessel Cohen. “When I think back to my childhood, it was all these fun neon lights; all that surf world that’s a little bit mighty, sexy, but colorful – as opposed to black – to make you feel athletic, cute, and feminine at the same time.

“The collection is very inspired by 80s surfer girls with cutouts and zippers,” she continued. “You just want to listen to music, surf and be on the water. It’s a really nice collection and it brings everything together in a complete, 360 degree lifestyle.

This is good news for the brand, which has grown steadily over the past 15 months, despite the pandemic that has prompted so many retailers to shut down for good.

“Fortunately, we’re not part of any bad retail story,” Hessel Cohen said. “We are certainly one of the companies that took advantage of the pandemic to obtain attractive rents. These are all of our favorite places that were always on our wishlist. And profitability kind of happened during that time. So we move forward. We have a great team and we kind of have a formula that has proven to be very effective. “

In fact, LoveShackFancy has opened six new physical locations over the past year: Southampton, NY, The Upper East Side of Manhattan, Dallas, Austin, Texas and two stores in Southern California – and there are plans to open even more.

“Every store is doing so well,” Hessel Cohen said. “Now we’re opening roughly one store per month over the next year or so. She was low-key about the locations, but said Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood was on the list.

“Almost all of the stores we open are in a southern state,” Hessel Cohen said. “Miami is the most northerly of all the southern regions [markets]. We open a lot of destination stores in warm weather, where you can wear a swimsuit and be entertained outside for nine to ten months of the year. It is certainly a high priority on our part.

The same goes for other categories. Love Shack Fancy has already launched collaborations with Morgan Lane, and had partnerships with Target, Superga and Aerin Lauder.

“We are talking about beauty; we are talking about more at home. We have a fun shoe collaboration happening next spring, ”said Hessel Cohen. “People want to get out of their loungewear. Our girls want to party, so they wear skirts and dresses again. We really think this is where our girls are going to feel great and feel energetic and feel like life is getting back to normal. So it’s a mix of collaborations and other categories that we continue to go into. It constantly evolves, keeps growing and never lets anyone be bored with the same.