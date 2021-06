Rashmika Mandanna’s romantic babydoll dress is what you need for a date look

Rashmika Mandanna made a strong case for calming hues in a romantic slip dress in her latest post, and her fans are swooning. Nothing beats the elegance of a silky slip dress, especially when it comes in unexpected colors. And no one understands it better than the Sultan actor. Rashmika took to Instagram to share a glamorous photo of herself during a photoshoot. She was wearing a purple slip dress in the photo and captioned it, Someone said – A girl who is going to do big things, can’t let the little things happen to her … and I totally relate to that . She’s proven she has a thing for feminine figures in the summer-ready slip dress. The dress Rashmika wore featured thin elastic straps and a dropped neckline. The set featured a flowing silhouette that hugged her figure perfectly and added chic charm to the outfit. He also had thigh slits on both sides. As the star posed for the camera in the outfit, she looked absolutely dreamy. ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika reunite for new TVC, see video Rashmika accessorized her outfit with minimal jewelry. The actor wore a delicate gold choker necklace and statement rings. To sublimate her look, Rashmika opted for glowing skin, sleek eyeliner, soft and subtle smoky eyes, a slight hint of blush on the cheeks, a highlighted face, mascara on the lashes, good eyebrows. defined and a nude pink shade for the lips. She tied her locks into a low, messy ponytail with a few strands of hair shaping her face elegantly. Earlier, Rashmika introduced her adorable puppy to her Instagram family. She shared endearing photos of her pet Aura and said she has helped keep her sanity intact during the Covid-19 pandemic. The actor added that upon seeing Aura, she immediately fell in love with her. Professionally, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Tamil movie Sultan, in which she starred alongside Karthi. She has Allu Arjuns Pushpa, Siddharth Malhotras Manju Mission and Amitabh Bachchans Goodbye. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter







