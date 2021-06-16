Owosso’s Trojans triumph again in dramatic fashion





BATTLE CREEK, Mich (WLNS) – The Owosso softball team is the only one of our regional teams still standing to make it into the state quarterfinals on Tuesday night in an effort to keep their season alive during the Michigan High School Athletic Association playoffs. After a drama-filled Division 2 regional championship over ten innings on Saturday, it was only fitting for the Trojans to test the respiratory health of everyone present at Bailey Park in Battle Creek. Owosso’s star pitcher Macy Irelan pitched full games in the regional semifinals and regional championships on Saturday and finished with 33 strikeouts that day. However, the first batter she saw tonight, Emma Tornes, grabbed a shot she loved and sent it over the center field wall to take the score 1-0 to Wayland. The Wildcats would get two runs in the first inning, but after that Irelan settled down and found her rhythm as she went to throw 15 strikeouts in that game. Fast forward to the bottom of the 7th inning, Owosso was down 4-2, with a runner on second, and until his final out when Madyson Rainey approached the plate. A few throws at bat, Rainey made solid contact with a high throw in the strike zone and threw it into the night sky, only for it to fall on the opposite side of the left field wall for his first home run. of the season. Rainey’s two-run homer tied the game 4-4, sending the game into extra innings. Then at the end of the 8th inning with a runner on second base, Neveah Ginger hit a right field ball that hit a hit and gave Jamie Maier plenty of time to come in from second base for the winning point as a runner. ‘Owosso left him, 5-4. After another spectacular win, we had to ask Macy Irelan and head coach JoEllen Smith what it was like to have another huge comeback win. “I don’t know how to describe the feeling that at the last second a miracle happens and… it’s amazing,” Irelan said. “This team is something special, they really are,” said Smith. “I have young kids, a few freshmen who will be good for my sophomores, but the seniors are running us right now, so… it’s fun.” The Trojans have now made school history twice in the past four days, winning their first regional championship and state quarter-final. Owosso will look to continue to make school history as the Trojans advance to the state semi-final game against Gaylord on Thursday at Michigan State’s Secchia Stadium, with the opening pitch set for 10 a.m.

