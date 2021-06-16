Kylie Jenner Looks Sexy And Bold In A Green Bodycon Dress For An Event In NYC





Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner’s sister Kylie Jenner stunned the internet as she shared several photos of herself wearing a sultry forest green bodycon dress today. She wore the ensemble to the 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit in New York City. She attended the occasion with her daughter Stormi to offer support to Travis Scott as he was honored during the performance. The 23-year-old makeup mogul, known for her extravagant lifestyle and stunning clothing choices, shared several photos of her latest look on Instagram. She wore a two-tone bodycon ensemble that had a full front zipper, plunging neckline, and strappy details. The outfit showed off her trim figure and featured textured details throughout. Kylie finished her look with a pair of elbow-length sheer green gloves. She also wore sheer green sole pumps with the tight ensemble. Her signature long nails matched the dress. ALSO READ: When Ananya Panday Channeled Kylie Jenner In A Worth Pink Latex Dress 4k photos The young entrepreneur wore her luscious black locks in tight curls, which had a 1920s vibe. For her glam, Kylie chose a glittery gold eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, well-defined brows, a nude pink shade. lip gloss, blush on her cheeks, highlighter glowing on her face and bronzer on her cheekbones. Kylies’ photos have created a buzz online and have garnered millions of likes from her fans. Her mother, Kris Jenner, was also impressed with her look. She even left a comment on the post. She posted some fiery emojis in the comments section. Kris Jenner’s comment on Kylie’s post. Kylie grabbed the headlines recently after an Instagram model claimed she bullied her. The incident occurred while filming a music video. Model Victoria Vanna co-stars with Kylie in Rapper Tygas Man ice cream video in 2015. She said Kylie and her friends bullied her while filming. However, later Kylie strongly denied the allegations and said the alleged incident never happened. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter







