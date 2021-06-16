Fashion
XYXX Men’s Underwear Brand Raises 30 Cr in Series A Funding
Bangalore: Men’s loungewear brand XYXX said on Wednesday it had increased 30 crore in its Series A funding from DSG Consumer Partners and Synergy Capital Partners.
The existing investor Sauce.vc also participated in this funding round.
According to the company, it will use the proceeds from the current fundraiser to expand its product portfolio, strengthen its retail presence and build brand awareness. In addition, XYXX is also looking to strengthen its physical presence and aims to have its products available in 15,000 retail outlets nationwide within the next year.
Founded in 2016, XYXX is a local Indian brand specializing in men’s underwear and loungewear made from environmentally friendly fabrics. The brand also sells on e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart, and Ajio.
Our mission is to challenge the status quo and strengthen our position as a proudly local brand at the forefront of wearable technology. In the past year itself, we’ve seen a massive growth of over 300% (in revenue) from pre-pandemic levels. We are happy to have found the perfect partners in DSG Consumer Partners, Synergy Capital Partners, ”said Yogesh Kabra, Founder of XYXX.
XYXX has taken an omnichannel approach to serving its customers. The brand is present in more than 6,000 strategic offline points of sale as well as other major e-commerce marketplaces.
XYXX has always focused on innovation and consumer insight. As the loungewear segment is growing rapidly among Indian consumers, we are proud to continue to invest in a brand that leads the charge with sustainable and technology-backed alternatives in the segment, ”said Manu Chandra, founder and managing partner of Sauce.VC.
The underwear segment is one of the fastest growing fashion categories in the Indian subcontinent. Expected to achieve 21,800 crore by 2028, the segment is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7%. XYXX is a unique brand with a differentiated offering best suited to capitalize on this huge opportunity, ”said Hariharan Premkumar of DSG Consumer Partners.
In September 2019, XYXX had raised 6 crore from Sauce.vc, as part of its pre-series A fundraiser.
