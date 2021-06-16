Fashion
Why we are not opposed to “Why we are opposed to pockets for women”
The traditional lack of pockets in women’s clothing has long been the subject of criticism that it reflects a sexist mentality:
Writing for The Spectator in 2011, Paul Johnson offers a witty, miniature story of the pocket dress convention, and he crowns his piece with a good Christian Dior word from 1954: Men have pockets to put things, women for decoration. Break off that quote and you get a pretty essentialist take on gender roles as they play out in clothing. The men’s dress is designed for utility; women’s dress is designed for beauty. It’s not a giant leap to see how pockets, or the lack of them, reinforce sexist ideas of gender. Men are busy doing things; women are busy being watched. Who needs pockets?
So when social media users come across reproductions of a 1914 newspaper column titled Why We Oppose Pockets for Women, many of them take it at face value, reading it as a list of arguments put forward. a century to defend why women’s clothing shouldn’t have pockets:
In fact, this column was a bit satirical by Alice Duer Miller funniest, most influential feminist you’ve never heard of who wrote a weekly column called Are Women People? for the New York Tribune between 1914 and 1917.
Miller was a suffragist, and she wrote Why We Oppose Pockets for Women as a parody to expose the structural illogicality of some of the arguments most frequently used in the anti-suffrage campaign, such as the following:
1. Because no woman will leave her household chores to vote.
2. Because no woman with the right to vote will take care of her household chores.
3. Because it will create dissension between husband and wife.
4. Because every woman will vote as her husband tells her.
5. Because bad women corrupt politics.
6. Because bad politics corrupts women.
7. Because women have no organizational power.
8. Because women will form a strong party and dominate the men.
9. Because men and women are so different that they have to stick to different duties.
10. Because men and women are so alike that men, with one voice each, can represent their own opinions and ours too.
Why We Oppose Pockets for Women, along with other Miller articles, have been collected in the book Are women people? A book of rhymes for suffrage times, which included other pieces from her written in a similar vein:
Why we oppose women who travel on railway trains
1. Because traveling by train is not a natural right.
2. Because our great-grandmothers never asked to travel by train.
3. Because the woman’s place is the house, not the train.
4. Because it’s unnecessary; there is no point reached by a train that cannot be reached on foot.
5. Because it will double the work of already overloaded drivers, mechanics and brakemen.
6. Because men smoke and play cards on trains. Is there any reason to believe that women will behave better?
Why we oppose children’s schools
(From the Children’s Anti-School League.)
1. Because education is a burden, not a right.
2. Because not a tenth of a percent of children in this country have asked for education.
3. Because if we are educated we should behave as if we are and we don’t want to.
4. Because it is essentially against the nature of a child to be educated.
5. Because we cannot see that he has done so much for adults, and there is no reason to believe that he will make children perfect.
6. Because children’s time is already occupied enough without going to school.
7. Because it would create dissension between parent and child. Imagine the family life of a parent who turned out to be more ignorant than his (or her) child?
8. Because we believe in the indirect education of theater, baseball field and film. We think the schools would deprive us of it to a large extent.
9. Because our parents went to school. They love us, they take care of us, they tell us what to do. We are satisfied that they have to be educated for us.
