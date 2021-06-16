Jaypore falls under the category of men’s clothing

NEW DELHI: Fashion retailer Jaypore, part of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, has announced its entry into the menswear category with the launch of kurtas, shirts, jackets and pants.

Jaypore currently sells ethnic women’s clothing, jewelry, and accessories both online and in stores. The brand sources from more than 70 craft hubs while retailing online as well as three stores in Delhi and Bangalore.

Men’s clothing is a $ 28 billion market in India and the largest in the clothing category.

Jaypore is excited to step into the menswear category and bring freshness to it in design, craftsmanship and fabrics. Jaypore’s men’s clothing is a fusion of India’s rich heritage and modern elements of essential clothing, ”said Rashmi Shukla, CEO, Jaypore.

This collection will be exclusively available in Jaypore stores and online.

More and more retailers, especially online ones, are entering new categories as they seek to take advantage of consumers’ shift towards e-commerce.

For example, beauty retailer Nykaa has branched out into categories such as hobbies and, more recently, home decor.

Jaypore was acquired by Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL), which also sells brands such as Louis Philippe, Peter England and Van Heusen, for Rs110 crore in 2019. ABFRL has strengthened its presence in the high end segment of the market indian clothing. and diversify into categories beyond its formal and casual men’s clothing portfolio. This includes investments in ethnic clothing.

Besides Jaypore and Shantanu & Nikhil, the company made two additional strategic investments last year with Sabyasachi and Tarun Tahiliani.

Jaypore’s men’s clothing will sell kurtas, shirts, muktasari sets, jackets, pants and more in fabrics such as mangalgiri, tussar silk, linen and cotton, the retailer said.

