In fashion, Broadalbin-Perth wins first-ever Section II baseball championship

BROADALBIN Desperate to extend his high school baseball career for a few more days, Ryan Visco threw a home run in Saturday’s semifinal contest.

At the end of Tuesday’s seventh inning tied in the Section II Class B championship match against Ichabod Crane, the Broadalbin-Perth senior wanted to make sure his batting was his last and ended a long drought for the Patriots.

Anything to get him home, Visco said of his state of mind for the batter, who came along with his classmate Ryan Hertik on third base with one out. It didn’t matter if it was another home run or a pop-out in the middle as long as he was scoring, I didn’t care.

And Visco, with a full count and after committing multiple fouls across multiple pitches, delivered a winning RBI stunt that sent his team and supporters into a decades-long celebration in the works. A hard-hit single by Viscos in front of a diving infielder scored Hertik to give Broadalbin-Perth a 6-5 victory and the first-ever Section II championship of the program.

I needed to get through that race to finish the game, Visco said.

The batting final, the last before Broadalbin-Perth celebrated its first regional baseball championship since the Broadalbin and Perth school districts merged into a single district before the 1987-88 school year, included a dozen of land. Visco faced a 0-2 count after the first two shots, but worked the full count and worked to find ground he could drive. He fouled a few shots that looked out of the hitting zone, but Broadalbin-Perth head coach RJ Pingitore understood Visco was leaving that batting zone with a walk-off, not a walk.

You knew he wanted to win it. He led that group all the way, said Pingitore, a 2012 Broadalbin-Perth graduate who started coaching his Alma Maters baseball team in 2017. He wasn’t going to walk. If they threw that ball in the dirt, he was still going to miss it. It was just one of those at-bats.

While Ichabod Crane has won a dozen Section II championships in its program history, the Broadalbin-Perth baseball program had never won a Section II title until Tuesday’s victory. Prior to the merger of the Broadalbin and Perth school districts, Broadalbin had won two regional championships and Perth had won six.

Tuesday’s victory was the last game of the season for Broadalbin-Perth, as the New York State Public High School Athletic Association did not sponsor state tournaments in any sport this college year due to concerns over the new pandemic of coronavirus. This spring’s regional championships were the first official Section II tournaments since the 2019-20 winter season.

In the championship win, Visco had three hits, while junior Michael Magliocca and senior Jake Terwilliger each had two RBIs. With 1 1/3 of a relief heat, runner-up Ryan Savoie took the win for Broadalbin-Perth, who threw Magliocca over the mound.

Words can’t describe this, Terwilliger said after the championship win. This is amazing.

Ichabod Crane second-year pitcher Nate Garafalo suffered loss after striking out seven catches in 6 1/3 innings. The enormous battle between Visco and Garafalo ended what turned into a classic championship game after Broadalbin-Perth (No. 2, 16-6) appeared ready to overtake Ichabod Crane (No. 5, 11 -5) for victory. Magliocca and Terwilliger scored RBIs in the first set, and juniors Luke Tambasco and Terwilliger added solo homers in the fourth to give Broadalbin-Perth a 4-0 lead.

Ichabod Crane had a run in the fifth inning on a hit from junior Satchel Baumgartner, but Broadalbin-Perth responded with a sacrificial RBI volley from Magliocca in the lower half of the inning.

That seemed like enough for Broadalbin-Perth, especially with how Magliocca was just kicking off his second start of the season. Magliocca made his first start of the season in the quarterfinals and struck out 10 batters in a shutout win that day. In Tuesday’s league game, Magliocca mostly managed the first five innings, but Ichabod Crane managed to score two runs in the sixth on hits from Garafalo and senior judge Suafoa before Magliocca was lifted in favor of his teammate. in second year Ryan Savoie.

My mentality was just to go out there and throw some strikes, and try not to walk too many hitters because that’s how you end up in a bad spot, said Magliocca, who struck out seven. catches and allowed eight hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings that saw him awarded two earned runs.

Savoie opened the sixth inning with a potential equal point at home, but was able to exit the inning with the Broadalbin-Perth two-point lead intact. In seventh, however, junior Ichabod Crane Connor Bailey started the round with a homerun, and junior Ichabod Crane Topher Pelesz later connected for a single with two RBIs to tie the game at 5-5 before Savoie came out. of the sleeve. .

Heading into the home half of the round, Pingitore kept his message simple: Get on base and let’s win this thing.

Hertik doubled up to start the bottom of the seventh, then was able to move on to third base while junior Luke Barnharts at bat on a field that headed for the backstop.

After Barnhart’s withdrawal, Visco came to plate.

One of the best competitors I have ever coached, said Pingitore. I just knew we had played our cards right and brought it back to the plate, good things were going to happen.

We knew the big bang would come from Ryan, Terwilliger said.

Visco started to celebrate as he ran towards first base, and his teammates were not far behind him, as a bunch of Patriots formed near first base. Minutes later, after a first-ever Section II championship plaque was awarded to a Broadalbin-Perth baseball team, Pingitore waved it as he addressed his players.

It’s not easy to win one, Pingitore said.

Ichabod crane 000 012 2 5 10 0

Broadalbin-Perth 202 010 1 6 8 2

