Sofia Vergara dazzles in a stunning dress



















June 16, 2021 – 6:28 AM BST



Brandi fowler Sofia Vergara wowed fans with her latest look on Americas Got Talent.

As usual, Sofia vergara do not play it fashionably on the screen. the Modern family the star turned heads again in a stunning blue sequined dress on Tuesday night America has talent. This isn’t the first time Sofia has presented the midi version of the Pamella Roland Sequin Sash one-shoulder dress – but it was just as spectacular the second time around. Loading the player … WATCH: Sofia Vergara looks stunning in a tight dress SHOP: Sofia Vergara’s pairing up with her dog is the cutest thing you’ll see today The star has previously been pictured wearing the design MORE: Sofia Vergara turns heads in hot red thong bikini RELATED: Sofia Vergara Parties in Yellow Swimsuit to Celebrate Special Event the Bottom of 9 The actress also looked stunning on the show last week when she took the stage wearing a strapless navy blue dress with intricate silver leaf embroidery and pearls. She accessorized it with a set of diamond necklaces. Sofia paired her strapless dress with diamond jewelry EIGHT Last week On the beauty side, Sofia’s long brunette hair was styled in loose waves and she went for a bold makeup look with a smoky eye and hot pink lipstick. Sofia is one of the four judges on EIGHT, alongside Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel. The show began earlier this month and Simon returned to the judging table after missing the second half of last season with injury. Sofia joined the AGT jury last season and it was definitely an eventful start! Heidi was forced to walk away briefly following a fear of COVID-19, and Simon missed most of the series after breaking his back in a bicycle accident. Simon Cowell is back on the show after injuring his back We’re happy to see them all back on set and in action. It has been a busy time for Sofia now that EIGHT is back onscreen, but before the start of the season, the star had a great time with the family at her luxurious vacation home, Casa Chipi Chipi, where she soaked up the sun with her husband, Joe Manganiello and their chihuahua pet. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







