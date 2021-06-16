Global Fashion Group appoints Andre Farber as new CEO of Dafitis





Global Fashion Group (GFG) has announced the appointment of André Farber as CEO of Dafiti, to lead its online platform in Latin America (LATAM). Commenting on the new appointment, Christoph Barchewitz, Co-CEO of Global Fashion Group, said: As the demand for e-commerce and online consumer categories continues to accelerate, Andres has a deep knowledge of the local market, a connection deep with the LATAM consumer and a wide area network, will be invaluable in bringing Dafiti into this next chapter. The company said that with more than 20 years of experience, Farber will join Dafiti of the Boticario group where he most recently served as the company’s vice president, responsible for retail operations, brand development. and products, distribution strategy and business relationships. Throughout his 11 years with the Boticario Group, GFG added, Farber has been involved in the transformation of Boticario from a single-brand, single-channel business to a multi-brand, multi-channel business and ultimately the growth of the Boticario Group into l one of the largest cosmetics companies in Brazil. He expanded the business to new LATAM markets and, focusing on e-commerce, also participated in the development of Boticarios digital channels. It is a privilege to join the market leader in online fashion and lifestyle at LATAM as it celebrates 10 years of pioneering in the industry. Dafitis’s vision and goal of revolutionizing the online fashion ecosystem are things I connect with both professionally and personally, Farber added. Prior to his role at Boticario, Farber spent over a decade at Bain & Company, advising primarily consumer and retail clients in Brazil and other Latin American markets.

