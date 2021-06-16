This duct tape student’s ball gown could earn her a $ 10,000 scholarship







Courtesy of Duck Brand (Instagram)

Well done, Avalon! Vote for her one-of-a-kind duct tape party dress! Avalon Plaisted, a student at Coronado High School, is one of many applicants for a $ 10,000 scholarship. All she has to do is wear a duct tape ball gown to school. Plasted found the Stuck in Prom Duck Brant Scholarship Competition after searching the web for scholarships. Hosted by Duck Brand duct tape, the annual competition encourages students to create a one-of-a-kind ball gown or tuxedo with duct tape and submit photos for a chance to win a scholarship. Unlike previous years, students do not need to wear their designs to prom, but are students of a high school or high school home school organization. The change comes in the wake of the pandemic and the cancellation of high school proms nationwide. Talk about competence and talent! Well done, Avalon. https://t.co/mmVgsFOnqh CS & EDC Chamber (@CSCEDC) June 10, 2021 Plasted used 30 rolls of duct tape. She spent 120 hours creating her dress. Her one-of-a-kind dress features different colors including black and gold. She also made a duct tape bodice to go with it. On her submission page, Plaisted said she hasn’t had her fingertips since the start of the project. “After all the cancellations, postponements, fear, loneliness caused by COVID, I wanted to celebrate at the first open event of the school year,” Plaisted wrote. “I was so happy having fun with my friends. I wanted a dress to celebrate a comeback and a dress to celebrate!” She passed the first round and is part of the group entering the community voting round. The public can view the gallery online and vote for their favorites from June 30 through July 14. The final winners will be announced on July 21. A jury will use the following criteria to determine the winners: Manufacturing

Originality

Colors

Accessories

Using Duck Brand Duct Tape Would you wear a duct tape dress to the prom if that could mean a $ 10,000 purse? Let us know in the comments.







