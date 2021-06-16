Best Mens Engagement Rings To Buy Now: Tiffany, Chanel, Cartier





Tiffany and company.

When Tiffany & Co. recently announced the launch of its first engagement ring for men, it caused a stir in the jewelry world. The shift from luxury jeweler to men’s engagement rings has heralded a real rebrand as the world catches up with the reality of the evolution of love, marriage and proposals. Women are asking the question, and men are buying and playing with jewelry more than ever (see the majestic Harry Styles). It’s also an important step forward for inclusion, as male gay couples who have long embraced men’s engagement rings are now officially recognized by a large luxury fashion category. When Toronto stylist Prayag Menon and photographer Porus Vimadalal planned to tie the knot, rings were of the utmost importance to them. I love to wear jewelry and wanted us to wear something shiny every day, says Menon. We did not have a formal proposal but rather a discussion of what type of rings we would like to wear. We asked our Mumbai jeweler to design them for us: I wear a diamond solitaire ring and Poros wears a diamond eternity ring. “ Menon says their rings serve as both engagement rings and wedding rings, but there was a nice added surprise to their wedding jewelry given to them by Poruss’ mother. She gave us two beautiful gold wedding rings after our wedding, says Menon. The Tiffany men’s engagement ring is steeped in tradition. The Charles Tiffany frame is inspired by the famous Tiffany tuning for women, which was introduced in 1886. Solitaire rings feature a round brilliant or emerald cut diamond with stones available from one to five carats. The bracelets are available in platinum or titanium. The result is an elegant architectural ring that also looks timeless. From sparkling solitaires to elegant bracelets in gold, tungsten and titanium, here are eight men’s engagement rings worthy of your happiness. buy now This solitaire engagement ring will turn heads with its dazzling and modern design. buy now This bold gold band has a smooth edge thanks to a black diamond set in the center. buy now The multi-diamond setting makes it the perfect choice for those who like that little extra something. buy now You can engrave this elegant black carbon bracelet with a special message for your loved one. buy now The iconic Cartier Love bracelet is adorned with a subtle solitaire diamond. buy now This bezel-set diamond encrusted in a concrete channel is elegant and traditionally masculine. buy now This classic Chanel ring features the house’s signature quilted pattern. buy now Two diamonds nestled inside this gold ring give the ring a very special meaning. This article contains affiliate links, which means The Kit can earn a small commission if a reader clicks and makes a purchase. All of our journalism is independent and is in no way influenced by advertising. By clicking on an affiliate link, you agree to third-party cookies being installed. More information.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos