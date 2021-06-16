Debbie Harry, 75, wears blood red dress to Tribeca Film Festival talk with members of Blondie

His band Blondie helped define the look and sound of punk rock and new wave music in the 1970s and 1980s.

And Debbie Harry showed her confrontational fashion style is more in your face than ever on Tuesday when she joined her band mates Blondie, Christopher Stein and Clem Burke for a chat at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

The 75-year-old singer had all eyes on her in a daring blood-red dress that reused a spooky image from the iconic 1960 Alfred Hitchcock horror film Psycho.

Rock On! Debbie Harry, 75, looked chicer than ever in a blood red tunic-style dress as she arrived for a chat with her band mates Blondie on Tuesday at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

Debbie’s scarlet-tinted outfit was exemplified by an explosion of the late Janet Leigh’s screaming face just before her character was confronted by a dark attacker wielding a knife in Psycho’s famous shower scene.

The tunic-style dress featured long sleeves and showcased the anti-aging figure of the septuagenarian.

She added a little more color to the saturated ensemble with a pair of mesmerizing black pants decorated with green, yellow and red stars.

Debbie wore her platinum blonde braids in messy waves that framed a pair of eye-catching neon yellow sunglasses.

Fittingly for her film festival appearance, she wore a rare baseball cap from the production of Harvey Keitel’s 1992 crime drama Bad Lieutenant, which sported red “Bad LT” across the front.

The film was directed by his friend, the adjacent punk director Abel Ferrara.

The Heart Of Glass singer topped off her must-have look with a set of comfy red spongy sandals.

Debbie was joined on the red carpet by Blondie co-founder Chris Stein and longtime proto-punk drummer Clem Burke.

Chris was almost as playful as Debbie in a black blazer with a white skeleton outline drawn on it, plus a pair of loose black cargo pants and a solid black T-shirt.

Clem showed off a more reserved look with a black double-breasted blazer with a v-neck shirt, dark jeans and black boots.

Director Rob Roth also joined the trio for the Outdoor Conversation, which paid tribute to Blondie’s friends and contemporaries, Patrick Cowley, Dan Hartman and Arthur Russell with the names of the deceased musicians on a black T-shirt.

The conversation seemed to touch on both the history of the group and Debbie’s work as an actress.

The backdrop for the conversation featured a still from David Cronenberg’s cult horror film Videodrome from 1983, in which she stars alongside James Woods as a radio host with a taste for sadomasochism that is sucked into a dark sexual conspiracy.

During her musical career, Debbie has been the singer and co-songwriter with Stein for several of Blondie’s best-known songs.

Although the group predates the formal birth of punk, they associated with the genre before the members dabbled in the more friendly New Wave and even early hip hop experiences.

In a 2019 interview with The Guardian, the singer admitted that she has wanted even juicier acting roles throughout her career, although she doesn’t have much hope for it to happen now.

She admitted to wanting “a real serious role in film or television, but it’s kind of wishful thinking.”

Horror Fans: The conversation seemed to touch on some of Harry’s cinematic work, including his role in the cult and classic horror film Videodrome (1983), which was pictured with a still image in the background