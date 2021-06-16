Fashion
Stagnant demand fuels the desire to dress teleworkers: US survey
Of the 1,006 adults surveyed, 85% expect offices to have a casual dress code, but the definition of “business casual” appears to be changing.
Respondents were asked how the back-to-work wardrobe would compare to pre-pandemic office clothes. As a result, fewer people (36%) plan to wear dress pants or skirts when they return to the office, down 7 points. Four in ten workers (39%) plan to wear jeans in the office, an increase of 7 points.
Sweatpants and jogging pants are increasingly popular, with 15% of office workers expecting them to be worn in the office, a 7 point increase.
Scott Baxter, President and CEO of Kontoor Brands, said in a press release:
“The results suggest that employees prefer clothing to ensure a seamless transition between evolving professional and personal roles,” he said.
The overwhelming majority of office workers (84%) said it was appropriate to refresh their wardrobe. On average, these consumers will spend $ 445 on new clothes. Additionally, more than 8 in 10 people (82%) said they would buy new jeans in the next 12 months, many of whom will wear jeans more often when they return to the office.
The reasons for the demand for denim are that respondents feel better when their current jeans are outdated or worn (45%), do not fit (32%), or buy new jeans. He said he felt (34%).
“Our clothes are an extension of us, and during this uncertain time, people are buying and wearing more comfortable clothes,” Baxter added.
Research also found that office workers expect their clothes to make the transition from the office to the event easier. For example, consumers have been shown to be more likely to wear jeans to a night out with friends (73%), a concert or show (70%), or a date. gallant (63%). And a surprising number said they plan to wear jeans for more formal events such as weddings (31 percent).
Fiber2Fashion Press Office (DS)
A recent study by Wrangler and Lee’s parent company, Kontoor Brands, appears to have rewritten the definition of casual business as more remote office workers are ready to return to their US offices. Security protocols mean the office itself may look different, but office workers, especially their clothing, are expected to be different as well.
