Tiny Desk Concert (at home): NPR





The Tiny Desk is operating from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and around the world. It is the same spirit of stripped down decorations, an intimate setting just a different space. From a rustic and retro cabin on the north shore of the St. Lawrence River in Quebec, the Men I Trust group captured the essence of the Tiny Desk almost to the end. The controlled, but layered, four-song set of 2019 tracks Uncle Jazz would almost certainly have resulted in a plug-and-play situation had he been behind Bob Boilen’s desk. Men I Trust were initially the duo of high school friends Dragos Chiriac and Jessy Caron, before adding singer Emma Proulx in 2015 and recording the group’s debut album, Headroom. (They became a quintet for this performance, with Cédric Martel on bass and Eric Maillet on drums.) The song “Humming Man”, performed here, was his first official trio single and they never looked back. . The band’s style oscillates between rubbery, upbeat electro-pop and the muddy rhythm evident on last year’s “Lucky Sue”, but generally reaches this perfect spot for anyone looking to be rocked and carried by a vibe-y groove. The overdubs and reverb on Emma’s vocals are removed here, leaving a deceptively endearing quality to her vocals. The group told NPR that this set was one of their first times to perform together after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 lockdown. “We gathered at the booth, scrambled and recorded our session,” the members said via email. “We have made every effort to capture privacy and comfort over sound and picture. We hope you enjoy it!” SET LIST “Show me how”

“Luck Sue”

“Humming man”

“All night long” THE MUSICIANS Emma Proulx: vocals, guitar

Jessy Caron: guitar

Dragos Chiriac: keyboard

Cédric Martel: bass

Eric Maillet: drums CREDITS Video and audio: men I trust SMALL OFFICE TEAM Producer: Bobby Carter

Video producer: Maia Stern

Audio mastering: Josh Rogosin

Small production team: Bob Boilen, Kara Frame, Gabrielle Pierre

Executive Producer: Keith Jenkins

Senior Vice President, Programming: Anya Grundmann

