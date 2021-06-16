Runway applauds the Blue Wizard’s London fashion innovation in the crypto space





The designer is making strides in the apparel industry using wild cryptocurrency and hood designs that appear to belong to a Harry Potter movie. The cloaks are studded in a variety of stones, ready for any wizard or witch to make the big appearance. At the moment, the tailoring design is only available to certain customers, email the company to be put on the waiting list. Blue Wizard designs can only be obtained with their currency and the offer is very limited.

“We wanted to shock the crypto world,” said Jackie johnson the fashion director for Blue Wizard apparel, going on to say “So we have locked down 200 of the 279 units for a month”, links to the pieces can be found on their website. About Blue Wizard: A sewing designer from Europe that defines the fashion edge and its new piece $ WIZVIP. About RUNWAY: Runway is a selective celebration of the inspiring designers, artists and artists who bring beauty, grace and elegance into our lives. Fashion and beauty are not just about image; these elements are a cultural barometer of what is happening in society and in everyone’s life. Warning NO FINANCIAL ADVICE The information is provided for educational, informational and entertainment purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including guarantees of accuracy, completeness or fitness for a particular purpose. The information contained in or provided from or through this feed is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. STATEMENT OF RISKS Trading in Bitcoin, an alternative cryptocurrency, has potential rewards and also comes with potential risks. Trading may not be for everyone. Anyone wishing to invest should seek their own independent financial or professional advice. https://www.wizvip.me/wiz-fashion-2021

https://www.dextools.io/app/uniswap/pair-explorer/0xe6f31d356f05d1f66786225a2ebfc058d56dad3e Contact:

[email protected] SOURCE RUNWAY TV LLC Related links www.piste.net

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos