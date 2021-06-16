Fashion
Addison Rae wore a $ 180 little black dress from Frankies Bikini in LA
Addison rae quickly became one of social media’s biggest style influencers, with millions of fans eager to copy her ’90s and early years inspired style.
The TikTok star was recently spotted in a black mini dress from Frankies Bikinis while greeting fans in Los Angeles. The 20-year-old Louisiana native paired the simple CA $ 180 / US $ 135 look with a pair of colorful clothes. Kat Maconie Heels (CAD $ 520 / USD $ 350) for a summer date ready look.
While Bikinis Frankie has gained fame for its on-trend swimwear, the Los Angeles-based company has expanded its inventory to include clothing, loungewear, and footwear.
Rae’s cotton racerback look was designed to be a wardrobe staple that you can dress up or dress down to suit your lifestyle. Whether with a pair of sneakers or a pair of colorful sandals, the Christine i high neck dressa versatile and timeless dress that can be worn over and over again.
BUY: Frankies Bikinis, CA $ 180 / US $ 135
We’ve picked several of our favorites from the Frankies Bikinis that we think deserve a place in your summer wardrobe!
Add this bubble gum bob to your summer looks for a totally trendy look and a total comeback at the same time.
BUY: Frankies Bikinis, CA $ 66 / US $ 50
This colorful bikini set is made with a 70s-inspired pattern and terrycloth for a look that highlights your curves.
BUY: Frankies Bikinis (top) CA $ 110 / US $ 80
BUY: Bikinis Frankies (bottom) 110 $ CAD / 80 $ USD
These terrycloth thongs feature a one-inch platform and a “comfortable” supportive sole.
BUY: Frankies Bikinis, CA $ 260 / US $ 195
This rainbow-knit halter dress features ties at the neck and back for an adjustable and comfortable fit.
BUY: Frankies Bikinis, CA $ 300 / US $ 240
These textured shorts elevate your summer lounge look to keep you cozy and comfortable all summer long.
BUY: Frankies Bikinis, CA $ 185 / US $ 150
