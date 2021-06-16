Daily Trojan Horse | Former male basketball star Tahj Eaddy releases movie

Former goalkeeper Tahj Eaddy in a behind-the-scenes photo at the Galen Center. All production and filming took place in just one week, with shots in three separate locations. (Photo courtesy of Reed Martin)

An Elite Eight run in March Madness ended deplorable for senior goaltender Tahj Eaddy. All the work he had done to reach this position came to an end. An average of 13.6 points per game while shooting 44 percent from the field as a 6-foot-2 guard in the loaded Pac-12 was impressive.

However, it was his story that captivated filmmaker Reed Martin.

Eaddy rose from two prep schools, two high schools and two middle schools before playing for the Trojans.

A growing sophomore specializing in film and television production at USC, Martin was captivated by the journey of under-recruited Eaddys out of high school to bounce back into several colleges before being second best. Trojans marker.

Martin worked with men’s basketball during their last season, creating highlight reels for Instagram teams. He finally pitched the idea for the film to Eaddy on Instagram.

Through the film, he wanted to publicize Eaddy after his great season and chronicle his unique career.

I kind of had a feel for his background and when I read a little more into the story how many times he had flip-flopped, I was pretty inspired, Martin said.

His idea came to life on Friday with the launch of a two-and-a-half-minute film full of Eaddy’s action shots and storytelling highlighting the obstacles he faced.

It was created on the official USC Mens Basketball Instagram account. At the time of publication, it had almost 2,000 views.

I know [my story is] relatable in many ways. It might not be as specific as my situation, my basketball career, things like that. But just being able to figure out how to overcome the adversity, trials and tribulations that come with playing sports as well as your daily life, Eaddy said. He brings this to light. I think it was important to me.

What caught Eaddy’s attention was the idea that the film was more of an advertisement than a documentary. You hear the ancient Trojan horse directly throughout the nearly three-minute play.

Eaddy voices the Boy Scouts’ moments of doubt as the film shows him pulling and doing push-ups. He mentions the confidence he had in himself to never give up chasing his dreams.

Under Martins’ direction, Eaddy delivers a grainy, invigorating and inspiring tale of his journey and the state of mind that took him from virtual obscurity to the dawn of the NBA Draft, according to a statement. accompanied by the press release.

The film unfolded in an unusually fast timeline in just a week.

After going through the logistics with Eaddy on Zoom, Martin was given the green light but was told that Eaddy would be moving to Dallas to prepare for the draft. Martin was quick to find places and people to help him get the job done.

Martin enlisted the help of Maximilian Stafford, a rising junior in film and media studies, who played a key role in the production of the film. Stafford underlined his enthusiasm for sharing the Eaddys story.

It was really rewarding to be able to share with the hoops at USC and the whole community just because of the hard work we put into it and the time we put into it in post production, really just to polish it up, in making sure it was something we would be proud of, he said.

As the project nears the end of July, Eaddy will now turn his attention to preparing for any outcome.