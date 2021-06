Ferrari launches 2021 clothing line and fashion show

Italian carmaker Ferrari held a fashion show at its factory in Maranello, Italy last Saturday to launch its very first clothing collection. Models wearing 52 ready-to-wear looks designed by Rocco Iannone, former designer at Armani and Dolce and Gabbana, walked the factory assembly line instead of a catwalk. Many pieces, the majority of which are unisex, featured bright colors and architectural forms, but Iannone avoided any direct allusion to specific car models or, for that matter, automobiles in general. “The aim was to examine Ferrari’s DNA, its attention to materials and craftsmanship, and then give it a new voice,” he said. CGV in a pre-show interview. The new Ferrari store in Maranello, Italy. Ferrari The company also unveiled the first of what it says will be several stores where it will sell clothing and other Ferrari-designed items, including sneakers and sunglasses on which it has collaborated with Puma and Ray-Ban, respectively. . With Maranello, locations will open in Milan, Rome, Los Angeles and Miami this year. Earlier this month, the company reopened at Cavallino, a restaurant opposite the factory that once served as a staff cafeteria and unofficial headquarters for founder Enzo Ferrari. The interior of the new incarnation of space was designed by India Mahdavi and the kitchen is overseen by Massimo Bottura. Is it difficult for an automaker to simultaneously expand into the fashion, retail and food worlds? “There is a long tradition of brands expanding their portfolio,” said Iannone. “Hermès started with the horse, making harnesses, but now he creates so much more, even lipstick. Vuitton broadened its vision of travel to include clothing when it launched its first collection in 1997. We believe Ferrari, with its mastery of speed, craftsmanship, machine and performance, can express its values in a complete vision of the lifestyle. Ferrari Later this year, Ferrari, whose high-performance cars regularly win races and break speed records, will further test the idea that it can reach a wider audience by adding a really shocking addition (at least for geeks of car) to its range: SUV. Company founder Enzo Ferrari driving a Ferrari in 1964. Standard EveningGetty Images Norman Vanamee

Director of Articles

Norman Vanamee is Town & Country's Articles Director.

