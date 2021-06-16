How to Sell Men’s Clothing to Women and Women’s Clothing to Men | BoF Professional, News and Insights

A growing number of fashion brands are moving away from a purely unisex brand for a brand that caters to at least two.

Swedish clothing brand Asket is launching women’s clothing for the first time in August, expanding its existing line of utility basics with items tailored for women. In March, Issey Miyake introduced IM Mens, a line of light and functional clothing designed for travel. In May, Kendra Scott, the jewelry brand, launched Scott Bros, its line of simple cord and bead bracelets, and Rothys, known for its women’s flats, added men’s sneakers and moccasins.

Granted, most of these brands stick to the male-female binary, at least in the way they label their new offerings. But increasingly fluid customer views on gender are lowering barriers to diversification, even for brands like Rothys or Asket who have built their names by responding to a single gender.

Brands that get the right product and the right message can double their potential customer base. But it’s not easy. They need to take the marketing route to one genre without relying on traditional stereotypes or offending customers who never saw it that way to begin with. While marketing to a new genre requires recognizing potential new customers, sometimes the best strategy is to ignore the gender gap between them completely without ignoring the fact that products can have two different customers in mind.

If we take a look at the marketing side and the language we’ve used over the years, we’ve built a pretty solid foundation there in terms of how we communicate, said Asket co-founder August Bard-Bringus. So getting into women’s clothing is kind of a no-brainer.

what’s in a name

The Askets permanent collection is made up of utilitarian basics for men: Bleu de Travail-inspired overshirts, washed and raw denim jeans and merino wool sweaters available in neutral colors like olive green, navy blue and creams. oat color.

You have to know what is the part, the essence of your brand that extends, either the brand itself or with the name that exists and the associations that exist.

The brand offers men to buy less and better clothes, a messaging strategy that Bard-Bringus says can be just as effective with women. The clothes will be sold under the Asket name, rather than a new sub-brand, to create a parallel journey for customers, he said.

Still, Asket is moving cautiously. He takes a drip approach to marketing his women’s clothing, in part to avoid confusing his predominantly male followers on Instagram.

Other brands, from Rothys to The Row, have taken a similar approach by selling men’s and women’s clothing under the same name, while Issey Miyake and Kendra Scott have taken to new brands.

You have to know what is the part, the essence of your brand that extends, either the brand itself or with the name that exists and associations that exist, said Gaby Barrios, Partner and Associate Director of Boston Consulting. Groups Center for Customer Insight. . If it doesn’t stretch, you better create … two separate brands.

The right fit

Marketing according to gender stereotypes has long been the case for segments like perfumes or beauty products, despite the lack of functional differences between the way in which one can use these products.

But a fundamental difference in the marketing of products for men and women occurs specifically in the communication around the form. Highlighting how a product can be worn by anyone can be helpful: for example, a regular fit men’s t-shirt might be more boxy for women, which is actually appealing to some customers. ‘Askets, said the brand. But if a product is designed with a specific body in mind, it helps to be explicit about it.

ABC or bulletproof pants with the provocative name of Lululemons are among the best-selling men’s clothing by sportswear manufacturers. But they’ve also helped broaden the way consumers perceive the brand, once thought to be specifically aimed at women promoting yoga mats.

Marketing mechanics

The two extremes of gender-based marketing include, on the one hand, relying on binary stereotypes and on the other, insisting that clothes are completely genderless. And while the former is something many marketers are already trying to avoid, delving too deep into genderless marketing can also risk alienating customers.

Many consumers imagine gender-neutral clothing to be shapeless and bland. Often times, terms related to gender-neutral clothing repel customers. According to Edited, a retail market information company, the word unisex is considered by consumers to be dated, but is still used to identify the bulk of products aimed at people who identify with all. genres, especially in relation to terms like genderless, gender-neutral, gender-fluid, or gender-inclusive, the latter two barely being present.

Gender is everywhere, gendered products and categories impact everyone’s purchasing decisions.

Juries decide which words will stay, Barrios said.

Instead, it’s best to focus SEO on product keywords. Marketers should use the same keywords customers would use to search for specific items, like responsibly grown merino wool sweaters or comfortable work shoes.

The design of the website is also important to consider. While consumers may be used to shopping in-store or online according to sections determined by traditional gender binaries, brands should first consider organizing their website according to product categories such as pants, shoes or accessories and let customers narrow down their preferred size or fit options from there.

According to a Kantar study published in September 2020, the firm found that nearly half of LGBTQ + consumers say they often find themselves in situations where they feel the need to suppress the way they express their identity, wrote the senior director of LGBTQ +. the time, Max Ward, a problem which becomes difficult. when buying according to gender binaries. Because gender is pervasive, gendered products and categories impact everyone’s buying decisions, meaning that a consumer can choose not to spend money with a brand whose products are first filtered by gender.

Just because [gender-based marketing] is easy doesn’t mean its right, said Barrios. If the brand’s value proposition is that it is transversal [gender lines], then it pays to work a little bit to find the right message to capture.

