DTC Brand Builder RPG Commerce Bags Series A From Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia, Hires Ex-Uber And Cloud Kitchen Exec To Drive Growth
RPG Commerce will direct the funds raised towards regional expansion through South East Asia, talent acquisition, brand strengthening and research and development efforts
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 16, 2021 / PRNewswire / – RPG Commerce, a leading DTC (direct to consumer) e-commerce company, today announced it has secured an undisclosed amount in a Series A round led by Vertex Ventures Singaporeventure capital investment holding company and co-founder and chairman of 17 Live, Joseph phua.
RPG Commerce is a multi-brand DTC company that launches and operates a suite of DTC brands through a “shared backend infrastructure” approach. Unlike the recent wave of startups looking to “bundle” small e-commerce brands only through brand acquisitions and selling on other e-commerce platforms, RPG Commerce mainly launches and incubates its own native brands alongside the brand acquisition. With a more profitable and profitable approach, the Company is able to develop, test and launch a brand with much less capital and, at the same time, be able to scale each brand quickly. To date, RPG Commerce has launched over 10 brands globally in different categories such as Menswear, Home & Living, and Fashion Accessories. Many of these brands are already generating millions of dollars in revenue per year.
The funds raised will be used to accelerate the growth of more brands and continue to expand globally. RPG Commerce experienced explosive growth in 2020, quadrupling its workforce to over 100 and hiring more talent in brand management, operations and technology. It will continue to improve supply chain management, predictive demand testing algorithms and proprietary marketing platform.
In line with the funds raised, RPG Commerce also announced the appointment of Warren Tseng as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company. Warren will be responsible for leading the operations of the business and defending the strategic direction in alignment with the development of the business. Warren was previously CEO of ride-sharing giant Uber for Singapore and Malaysia, and led the APAC market as Regional Managing Director at Cloud Kitchen, a start-up from Travis Kalanick, co-founder and former CEO of Uber.
Commenting on the funding, the co-founder and CEO of RPG Commerce Melvin Chee, mentionned “This round of funding is an important step for RPG Commerce. We are honored that our partners have placed their trust in us as we continue to create, launch and develop e-commerce brands globally. We are creating a new generation of impactful direct-to-consumer brands that we hope will remain the priority of consumers for the long haul.. “
“This new normal created by the company’s response to the pandemic has accelerated the entire e-commerce industry and has never been a more favorable time for the rise of DTC brands. Having direct access to our customers gives us a strategic advantage over a better understanding of their needs. , armed with our agile operations that continually improve our products based on customer feedback, we firmly believe that brands will build lasting relationships with their customers by meeting their needs and achieving their goals.,“said Melvin.
Melvin added “I am very happy that RPG Commerce is able to attract strong talent like Warren, who brings a wealth of experience to help us scale and grow our business. We will continue to add more talent this year to scale up. the business because we see tremendous growth opportunities. “
Chua Joo Jarret, Managing Partner of Vertex Ventures South East Asia said “We have seen the scaling issues from 1st Generation D2C e-commerce models that typically focus on a single product or vertical. We are pleased to partner with Melvin and his team, as the first outside investor in RPG Commerce, to build the next generation of leading multi-brand based D2C company. Melvin built a business with a very capital efficient approach to building a brand. He previously has extensive experience in performance marketing and supply chain management, which are key factors in the success of this current business. We look forward to working closely with the RPG Commerce team to create a champion in this space. “
About RPG Commerce
RPG Commerce is a growing D2C e-commerce company incorporated in Singapore. RPG Commerce builds, launches and evolves multi-brand e-commerce businesses on a global scale. While its products are present in more than 40 countries, its current main markets are in the United States, Europe, Australia and Asia. Since its inception, it now has more than 100 employees in several locations around the world and with the head office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The Company is a company backed by VC and a portfolio of Vertex Ventures South East Asia backed by Temasek. To learn more about RPG Commerce, please visit their website at https://www.rpg.ventures/.
About Vertex Ventures South East Asia
Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia (VVSEA), backed by Temasek, is a leading venture capital investor in South East Asia and India. He has a long, solid track record of investing early and building champions like Grab, Patsnap, 17Live, Nium, FirstCry, Licious, AsianParents, Validus and others. VVSEA is part of the global network of Vertex Ventures funds. Its global network also includes subsidiaries in Silicon Valley, China and Israel. Providing anchor funding and operational support to these venture capital funds, the Vertex Ventures network has 6 network funds, more than 90 professionals worldwide, more than US $ 4 billion assets under management and more than 200 active companies in the portfolio. For more information on Vertex Ventures SEA, please visit the website https://www.vertexventures.sg
RPG Commerce
