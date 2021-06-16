When Kate Middleton paired up with Carrie Symonds – see photos





















Last modified on June 16, 2021 at 2:56 PM BST

Laura Sutcliffe Kate Middleton and Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie Symonds wore two identical dresses from Ghost and The Vampire’s Wife.

The Duchess of Cambridge love a disguise or two. In fact, if we need sartorial inspiration, Kate is the girl we turn to. From McQueen to Marchesa, she nailed it. READ: Get Kate Middleton’s most famous maternity dress on sale SHOP SALE: Kate Middleton’s favorite jewelry collections are in Monica Vinader’s huge summer jewelry sale Carrie Symonds, wife of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is another well-known woman who loves to wear a trendy dress. So we’re not surprised to see that these two stylish beings actually wore the same dress – twice! Loading the player … WATCH: Kate Middleton stuns in pink Alexander McQueen dress Let’s start with the most recent. Last week Boris and Carrie traveled to Project Eden to attend a reception for G7 leaders at the Cornwall summit. Carrie wore a floral print silk midi dress from The Vampire’s Wife and a pair of stunning yellow heels from Prada. According to reports, the dress was rented for the occasion, which is a great initiative from Carrie; contribute to the sustainable fashion movement. MORE: Kate Middleton’s sold-out street dress is back by popular demand Kate wearing a vampire woman dress in 2020 Kate wore the same Vampire’s Wife dress known as the “Falconetti” on the Royal Tour of Ireland in early 2020. Although Kate has a metallic texture, the fit is exactly the same. Carrie wore the same dress (but a different print) last week in Cornwall In April 2020, Kate wore a striking Ghost dress for her surprise appearance on the BBC Great night in. The ‘Anouk’ dress flew off the virtual shelves and we can’t stop thinking about it to this day. Kate wears her Ghost dress While Carrie didn’t wear that exact Ghost dress, she sported a stunning pink version of the label in 2019, causing a massive sale. Carrie wearing a Ghost dress in 2019 OK, so this one isn’t the exact dress, but we added it for good measure because it looks so weird. Kate at Wimbldedon in 2019, in Dolce & Gabbana In 2019, Kate traveled to Wimbledon to watch Simona Halep and Serena Williams compete in the ladies final, wearing a gorgeous green Dolce & Gabbana dress that she had previously worn during a visit to Canada in 2016. Afterwards that Kate wore it, it was even renamed after her, so it’s pretty special. Carrie wearing a similar dress last week by LKBennett READ: Boris Johnson’s bride Carrie Symonds stunned in an alternative bohemian wedding dress Also in Cornwall last week, Carrie donned a dress that looked exactly like Kate’s Wimbledon number, except it actually came from luxury store LKBennett. It has the same fluid shape, the detail of the golden buttons and the high neckline. Stylish binoculars right there!







