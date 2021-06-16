When celebrity couples get together, they dress to impress

Kanye West and Irina Shayk are go out casually, according to reports. Accompanying photos released last week showed the couple flying to a luxury French hotel for the rapper’s birthday, as casual lovers do. The new couple, who TMZ described as friends with benefits, may not be exactly serious, but the outfits Shayk wore for the paparazzi photos that followed certainly are.

First there was the $ 200 DMX tribute t-shirt she wore to honor the late icon, who passed away in April. It was designed by none other than the Wests Yeezy label, in collaboration with Balenciaga. According to The daily mail, this product placement was the first sign for tabloid super detectives that the two might be connected.

Then Shayk went out to New York after the trip to France in a black jumpsuit unbuttoned to the navel. Sixth page always so usefully identified the unique piece, the shoes and the handbag as Burberry. Her accompanying bra was from Intimissimi and her glasses were Celine.

Conspiracy theorists, get your string theory boards out: Burberry’s creative director is Riccardo Tisci, a close friend of Shayk and West, who has collaborated with the rapper on several art projects. Everything is connected!

And so another famous pairing raises a question as old as the internet: are these two real, or just together to sell us stuff?

To me that’s part of the whole celebrity machine, Mario Abad, the fashion editor of Paper, said The Daily Beast. If we see Irina come out and wait for the paparazzi, it’s all going to be orchestrated and calculated, kind of like she’s stepping out for a big movie or an awards show.

Shayk certainly deserved her maintenance as a top model. She grew up poor in rural Russia, telling It this year she remembers being hungry when the salary of his coal miner father was delayed. She has since been the face of Guess, Victorias Secret, Lacoste and paraded for Miu Miu, Givenchy and Versace. Celebrity Net Worth Brings Shayks Fortune To $ 25 Million, so she is clearly not a person. But she is perhaps best known for her connections.

She dated Cristiano Ronaldo and Bradley Cooper, with whom she had a daughter in 2017. These romantic tangles have made Shayk a tabloid staple, though she is not a household name. A connection with Kanye West once again propels her into the limelight, and this time she has a wardrobe worthy of attention.

I thought his combination was very poignant, said Abad. It was very revealing, but also powerful and rather dark. She’s not stupid, Irina knows the world is watching her every moment, so she’s gonna really think about how she presents herself to the paparazzi.

Shayk may be the current case study of how celebrities leverage paparazzi attention to market clothing, but she’s not the only one. Megan Fox hired a new stylist, Maeve Riley, to rejuvenate after her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly began to dominate the gossip.

Riley worked with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Hailey Bieber, and Grazia noted that most Foxs outfits are from this season’s most sought after pieces like the Bottega Veneta bags and shoes by Italian influencer Amina Muaddi.

Brands are milking him in every way they can, Abad added. They’ll contact the editors and say Irina, Megan or any other sexiest celebrity around and say she’s worn something as minor as a pair of earrings that you can’t even get. see.

Abad noticed this especially during the pandemic, when celebrities had fewer projects to promote and no in-person events to dress up. All they could do was walk around their quarters wearing designer clothes.

I had never heard of Ana de Armas before the pandemic, he said (although many moviegoers may have her, thanks to her breakout role in Knives Out). All of a sudden she is dating Ben Affleck and I get emails from Saint Laurent and Celine trying to make it sound like [she wore them] in a casual moment, when we all know 90 percent of the time she received this bag.

Now Affleck and de Armas are done, and the actor is back with his old flame Jennifer Lopez. The couple were seen training together and engage in exactly one public makeup, and Lopez appears to have his clothes ready. She recently went shopping in designer dresses Brunello Cucinelli and YEARS., respectively.

Fashion writer Jos Criales-Unzueta recalls when Shayk broke up with Cooper in early 2019 and was pictured leaving the mansion he shared, dramatically pulling a suitcase away on the steps. She was plugging in yet another Burberry combination [then]said Criales-Unzueta.

Indeed, Shayk was seen that day wearing a figure very similar to the one she wore this week. Is she pulling out Burberry jumpsuits to coincide with major life events? Or maybe Shayk just understands a universal truth: Relationships come and go, but a fabulous outfit lasts forever.