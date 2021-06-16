Maquoketa students send dresses to Africa | News from the three states

MAQUOKETA, Iowa Two students at Maquoketa High School spent the last weeks of the school year turning pillow cases into dresses for children in need.
Taylin Baker, 16, from Zwingle, and Kyla Desoyo, 18, from Maquoketa, sewed pillowcase dresses for Little Dresses for Africa as part of a service project in their Dynamics of Clothing course.
I just enjoyed doing them and thought it was a good project for those in need, said Taylin.
Little Dresses for Africa is an international organization that donates clothes to children in need in African countries. The organization also works to bring clean water, schools and community structures such as feeding centers to areas where they are needed.
I’ve always wanted to do a classroom service project, and somehow we’re always running out of time, said Nancy Johnson, a consumer and family science teacher at Maquoketa High School. This year I have set up the last four to five weeks to work on a project.
Johnson showcased several potential projects, but Little Dresses for Africa was the most exciting for the girls. They followed a pattern on the organization’s website to make the dresses using pillow cases, elastic, and bias, a narrow strip of fabric used for binding.
In the month spent on the project, Taylin made 20 dresses. She worked during Johnsons class, came during study time to sew, and brought dresses home to finish them.
I was so impressed, Johnson said. She grabbed it and followed it and was so focused on sewing and finishing the dresses.
Kyla attended distance school but came several days a week to work on dresses. Because she was in class less often than Taylin and because she said she was a perfectionist when it came to making things, especially clothes, she only finished two dresses.
However, she always appreciated the experience and the chance to give back.
Here in America we have so many opportunities, and we can easily find a job or water or clothes, and over there it’s not really as easy as we have here, so I think that’s what fascinated me, she said.
After the school year ended, Johnson sent the dresses to Little Dresses for Africas US headquarters in Michigan. From there, they will be delivered to African communities.
Kyla, who graduated this spring, will be studying business at Clinton Community College and plans to transfer to Istituto Marangoni in Florida to study fashion styling.
Taylin will complete her final year of high school and hopes to pursue a career in nursing. Her class schedule will dictate if she continues with Little Dresses for Africa next year, but she hopes to stay involved.
I’m probably going to do a few (dresses) because it’s fun and relaxing to do, she said. It’s just an easy project to do for something that has a big impact.
