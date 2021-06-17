Fashion
This Cult Gaia $ 460 Dress Is The Dress Of The Summer Here Are 5 Affordable Alternatives To It
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and offers that we love. If you like them too and decide to buy through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices and availability are subject to change.
If you’ve been on Instagram, TikTok, or even just walked around in public lately, you’ve probably seen someone wearing a version of Cult Gaias Serita Cut Out Dress. While the cutout dress has been a celebrity favorite for some time, everyone from Candice Swanepoel to Hailey Bieber was spotted wearing it this summer, it’s hard to avoid.
Cult Gaia Serita Cut Out Dress, $ 458
According to Cult Gaia, the Serita is a cutout woven-knit maxi dress. It features a sexy cutout that highlights your waist and a bra silhouette with a bare back all open. Currently, the dress is available in five neutral shades and four sizes on the Cult Gaias website, but the dress retails for a pretty hefty price tag of $ 458.
Fortunately, when something is popular (and very expensive), other brands follow the trend and produce their own interpretations of style. Below, buy five affordable alternatives to the popular Cult Gaia style.
1. NUFIWI Women’s Sexy Spaghetti Strap Mesh Maxi Dress, $ 20.79
This dress has earned four out of five stars from Amazon buyers and reviews say it love this dress. Wear this dress on vacation, dinner, lunch, or almost any occasion in warm weather.
2. Antopmen Women’s Long Knitted Spaghetti Strap Dress, $ 19.99 +
This sultry dress, made mostly of cotton, has no annoying zippers or buttons and just slips on. This dress is a Release # 1 on Amazon and size faithfully.
3. Acelyn Women’s Sexy Mesh Casual Summer Beach Maxi Dress, $ 24.98
This maxi dress between nine different colors with shorter styles. This dress is super soft and very breathable, so you can wear it comfortably all day long.
4. Oriana Beginning Boutique Cutout Mini Dress, $ 79.99
Stepping away from the neutral color palette for a moment, this bright orange dress is perfect for summer. Beginning Boutique has a ton of adorable mini knit dresses, but it just might be the favorite.
5. Short princess dress Polly Silas, $ 50
Available in sizes 0-12, this princess polly mini dress has the same trendy cutout look but in a shorter style. This dress is unlined, made from a ribbed material and has adjustable straps.
The post office This Cult Gaia $ 460 Dress Is The Dress Of The Summer Here Are 5 Affordable Alternatives To It appeared first on Aware.
picture credit
