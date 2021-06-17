Non-fungible tokens and the metaverse are the next frontiers in digital fashion

Of course, the fashion world is interested in NFTs: in an industry obsessed with authenticity and exclusivity, a token that guarantees precisely these qualities makes perfect sense.

The meaning you find in digital clothing authenticated by these non-fungible tokens probably depends on what you think of the metaverse.

New York-based communications consultant Josh Ong has already spent $ 500 on a pair of silver NFT sneakers and probably won’t stop there.

“For example, when I hang out at Atari Zed Run running track or at Bored Monkey Yacht Club when they open I might want other items to go with my avatars, ”said the 37-year-old, referring to spaces where activities include virtual horse racing and digital graffiti creation.

The online spaces where users can interact with each other and participate in a virtual economy have their origins in gaming. But competition is far from the only thing happening there. Real-world musicians perform in front of millions of people, hard-earned money is spent on virtual lands, and Big Fashion is making forays into a global community with 2.7 billion members.

For example: Gucci recently sold a digital version of its Dionysus bag on The Roblox Corp. platform for approximately $ 4,115. It is more than the price of the physical item. The teammate of Dry SA Balenciaga present its Fall 2021 collection in a playable video game. All the way back in 2019, LVMH Meets Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE published a capsule collection for League of Legends by Riot Games Inc.

The virtual economy is “one of the greatest economic opportunities of our generation,” said John Egan, CEO of L’Atelier BNP Paribas, in an email interview.

“This represents a huge opportunity for companies across all industries. Sports, tourism, entertainment and above all finance. New financial products, designed for digital life, are only a few years away, ”he said.

These worlds may be virtual, but the money supporting them is real. In April, Epic ad a round of funding of $ 1 billion to support its “long-term vision for the metaverse”, while BNP Paribas expects in-game spending on items like digital clothing and character upgrades to reach $ 129 billion in 2021, up from $ 109 billion in 2019.

Paying for purely cosmetic digital items isn’t a new idea. Players have been buying add-ons like stickers or character armor since at least the mid-2000s. And looking good online is something we’re increasingly invested in, after months of virtual meetings induced by a pandemic (and a decade and a half of social media). You may already know someone who has spent a three-figure sum on a selection pack of Zoom backgrounds, or a ring light to better illuminate their face on the screen. Think of virtual fashion as a step further down this digital path.

NFTs transform digital clothing from a sophisticated form of marketing into tradable design objects. By registering ownership of an asset on the blockchain, they guarantee ownership, authenticity, and rarity.

They also attract new customers. Brands “are not only able to reach their existing customers, but also to appeal to a new group of investors who are not big fans of luxury companies but are more interested in the blockchain space,” said Dr Angel Zhong, Senior Lecturer in Finance at RMIT University Melbourne.

“It’s only a matter of time” before the big fashion houses get into NFTs, Gucci told Vogue Business back in March. The company recently auctioned a four-minute NFT video at Christie’s for $ 25,000.

Small brands are already going much further. RTFKT Inc. – pronounced “artifact” and considered the leader of NFT fashion – sold around 600 pairs of digital sneakers for $ 3.1 million in seven minutes in February.

RTFKT sold $ 3.1 million worth of digital shoes in 7 minutes. Source: RTFKT inc.

The company, founded by Chris Le, Benoit Pagotto and Steven Vasilev, recently raised $ 8 million in a round table led by Andreessen Horowitz. He has collaborated with Atari Inc. and Electronic Arts Inc., as well as with early NFT heiress and adopter Paris Hilton.

Exceptionally, the company’s NFTs entitle the holder to a physical pair of shoes as well as a digital item, adding to the appeal for potential collectors. RTFKT also has a partnership with Snapchat which allows customers to “wear” their digital sneakers through the filters in the app.

“I believe in a future where augmented reality will be an integral part of society,” Le said in an interview. “You’re going to go out on the street and see NFT clothes on people.”

For some designers, digital fashion is an opportunity to disappear into imaginative burrows beyond the reach of real world design. In the metaverse, nothing stops you from creating and sellingpermanently hot shoes or a jacket with a levitating necklace.

RTFKT metajacket redesigned by artist VISIONOFVIII exclusively for Faze Banks. Source: RTFKT inc.

“It’s about exploring parts of your identity and maybe expressing parts of yourself that you wouldn’t normally have in your physical world,” said Michaela Larosse, responsible for content and communication. strategy at The Manufacturer, a digital fashion house that sold a shimmering blockchain dress for $ 9,500 in 2019.

For other players, digital clothing represents new business opportunities.

Neuno is a fashion-specific NFT marketplace that hopes to supplant mainstream rivals like Valuables (where Twitter Inc. co-founder Jack Dorsey recently auctioned off his first tweet) by working directly with designers and allowing customers to pay with credit cards as well as cryptocurrencies. DressX– a site that primarily sells non-NFT digital clothing – currently has 70 designers on its platform, and claims sales have doubled every month since October 2020.

Owners can interact with an NFT outfit, like this pink butterfly dress from Paskal, using augmented reality. Source: DressX

While digital clothing can push the boundaries of expression and business, its usefulness is limited. Even online.

Owners can interact with an NFT outfit via augmented reality on their smartphone or with an avatar in some games. But the metaverse is not a commonplace. Fortnite compatible clothing cannot be used in Decentraland, or vice versa.

A true immersive metaverse will slowly emerge over time, according to Matthew Ball, managing partner of the communications company Epyllion Co., requiring “countless new technologies, protocols, enterprises, innovations and discoveries”.

It remains to be seen whether the myriad of online worlds that exist today can merge into one cohesive space, especially given the vastly different Chinese and American approaches to the Internet.

NFT buyers, however, are not upset.

“People increasingly value virtual goods just as they value real world goods, so NFTs can almost mimic this form of traditional ownership,” said Egan of L’Atelier.

“Because NFTs can act as a ‘digital twin’ of an actual garment – proving authenticity and provenance – brands like Louis Vuitton and Nike are now actively investing in blockchain technology.”