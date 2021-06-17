New uniforms and patches revealed at BPD graduation party last week – Live Boston





Well over 20 years ago, the department and its members attempted to create a ceremonial uniform for sworn members. Last week’s graduation marks the first day these new uniforms and crest were presented, as well as the Boston Police Academy’s first class to wear a full uniform. About 3 years ago, when former Commissioner Gross was Superintendent and Chief, he met a group of people made up of members of the 3 sworn unions. He asked them to find a suitable coat for the department, and the committee obtained samples from various manufacturers and vendors and submitted recommendations. After selecting a final layer, police officer Robert Anthony, department historian, presented a prototype shoulder patch as part of the project to replace the existing shoulder patch with the aim of incorporating the historic features of Boston. Robert Anthony’s prototype has evolved into the new patch which was eventually approved by PC Gross and will be displayed on the shoulders of the new dress coats. This new crest represents the historic significance of our city – showcasing the Paul Revere Statue, the Bunker Hill Monument and the United States Constitution. The other novelty of the crest was a banner that read “First in the Nation”, proudly reminding us that our police service was the first police service in the United States when it was officially established in 1630. During this process, a group of people known as the Friends of the Boston Police reached out and offered to raise funds to buy the coats and donate them directly to the unions for them. deliver to their members. Over the next year, they raised funds to purchase coat officers of all ranks. The Blauer manufacturing, which made the selected coats, incorporated a pair of pants into the case, ensuring that each officer would receive a pair of dress pants to match the coat. During the process, Friends of the Boston Police coordinated with Chief Constable Shumane Benford of the Boston Housing Police Department and also provided coats for the entire department. Over the course of four weeks in February and March, members of the coat committee and representatives from Blauer Manufacturing outfitted approximately 1,800 people for their new coats. We were fortunate to be invited to cover the fitting and chatted with many members of the department who expressed how happy they were to be able to get what they considered to be long overdue ceremonial uniforms. This project represents the synergy of the efforts of the Police Department under the leadership of Commissioner Gross, Sworn Unions (BPPA, BPSOF & BPDBS), Friends of the Boston Police and Blauer Manufacturing. Additional recognition should be given to President Sean McGrath and Co-Chairs George K. Regan Jr. and Larry Curran for their work on the Friends of the Boston Police uniforms; Detective Sergeant Dan Humphreys and a big thank you to New Balance, Audax Group, Herb Chambers and Bank of America for their contributions to this monumental project. Like that: As Loading…







