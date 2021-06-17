Every look in the Erdem spring 2022 men’s clothing collection





British designer label Erdem is making waves. The brand launched its first menswear collection for spring 2022, featuring wardrobe classics, breezy collared shirts, rich cashmere knits and neatly cut jackets. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Founder Erdem Moralioğlu launched his eponymous London-based brand in 2005 where he has since cultivated a cult following for his decadent dresses which are often inspired by bygone romantic eras. However, Moralioğlu admits “I always had the impression that there was room for [men] in this world of women that I had created. Months of confinement have given Moralioğlu ample time to imagine his man, whom he describes as the brother of the Erdem woman. “The brother who kind of steals his sweaters and other pieces of his clothes and adopts them for himself,” Moralioğlu said. For the house’s first men’s clothing collection, Moralioğlu drew inspiration from the works of the late filmmaker Derek Jarman. The dress uniform in Jarman’s films particularly captured the imagination of Moralioğlu. Jarman in his ubiquitous jumpsuit, near Dungeness Beach on the south coast of England, is a sight of distant dreams. Moralioğlu shot the lookbook and an accompanying film, recreating the moody landscapes of Jarman’s works. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Moralioğlu was also inspired by the works and sketchbooks of British watercolorist Patrick Procktor. The designer said Procktor’s look inspired him to create wardrobe classics for the Erdem man. The whole collection is unmistakably Erdem, with lots of rich cashmere knitwear in jewel tones, thick striped mohair sweaters, tight fitting jackets with fabric covered buttons and ankle length pants, flat pants, chinos and corduroys worn with or without a tuxedo belt. Moralioğlu said he borrowed much of the same lexicon of knitwear, shirts and outerwear from Erdem’s women’s clothing styles. “It’s as utilitarian as it is romantic,” said the designer. “There is also a young side. There is something quite relaxed … There is almost a little softness, but also something very romantic. Click on the gallery below to view the entire collection.

