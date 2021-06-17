Reforming Disney’s murky dress code





In preparation for our first post-COVID-19 vacation, my sister is becoming an expert on the ins and outs of Disney theme parks. Fittingly, she came across a viral TikTok from user Amanda DiMeo, or @amandaaadimeo, guiding her female audience through a trick to win a free t-shirt at a park gift shop: show off some nipples. Disney World forces a guest dress code which prohibits clothing that by nature exposes excessive parts of the skin that may be considered inappropriate for a home environment and cast members can apparently ask offending guests to exchange those clothes for a gift shop shirt generally expensive, free of charge. While DiMeo wowed TikTok users by tweaking the system, these games and entertainment reflect the overwhelming gender discrimination embedded in the dress codes of many American companies. Generally, in the United States, companies are allowed to impose a dress code on employees and guests, as long as it does not. discriminate against individuals on the basis of factors such as sex, race, religion or national origin. In principle, Disney’s online dress code page appears to align with federal standards; in practice, however, their ban on excessive skin could easily unfairly target women trying to escape the Florida heat. It’s reasonable to cultivate a standard of dress that reinforces the magic of Disney parks by protecting people from harm, but to judge anyone’s dress, even DiMeos, to be inappropriate is subjective. Despite Disney’s list of rules, policing the wrong skin in a home environment is an easily abused standard, clearly aimed at women. Dress codes reflect what their designers and performers consider acceptable expressions of femininity. This gives members of the Disney cast the power to control and restrict women’s bodies, which, throughout American history have been both sexualized and dismissed as inherently obscene in public spaces. Despite clear and well-worded rules, Disney’s dress code on paper is not immune to employee biases about what is and is not acceptable to a woman, which is only made worse by d ‘other forms of identity profiling. Women with marginalized bodies, such as bigger bodies or religiously dressed body, are generally more at risk of being perceived as violating dress code standards in schools, shops and other public spaces. Traditional proponents of dress codes may argue that Disney’s rules support a child-centered environment free from adult activities, including anything that suggests a sexual nature. But in this goal are built in centuries of controlling the dress of women and seeing their bodies as deviant and something to be restricted. Park employees cannot be trusted to act as objective and competent judges and enforcers of a rule that is nearly impossible to regulate objectively, regardless of the intentions of the regulation. Dress codes like Disney’s are unenforceable as an incompetent judge could abuse and distort policy in order to unfairly control park visitors, especially women. Disney’s dress code uses vague language that makes its actual application vulnerable to exploitation. If Disney wants to uphold a fair and transparent dress code, it needs to more clearly and publicly define the parameters of excess skin. The more subjective the application of a dress code, the less honest it is. The personal biases of cast members towards what is inappropriate for a woman can be influenced by the perception that women’s bodies are inherently obscene and unsuitable for children. Dress codes are a societal way of controlling what those in power regard as respectable women. In the meantime, justice is served through free T-shirts. Alexis Hancz is an opinion columnist and can be contacted at [email protected] Suggested articles

