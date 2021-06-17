Sports brand Merrell just redesigned their best-selling runners with help from this talented black artist





Courtesy of Merrell Almost anyone with an affinity for the great outdoors should know a thing or two about the Merrell clothing brand. Known for its high-quality hiking boots and outdoor gear, Merrell has been a leader in casual style for four decades, encouraging consumers to get up and move. In frequent partnership with various nature-focused creatives, the brand celebrates diversity and inclusion in the outdoors with a launch that includes one of its most sought-after staples: Trail-Runners. Specifically in women Antora 2 men’s style and men New 2 style, the brand appealed to a Colorado artist and nature lover Latasha dunston to give a unique touch to the look, and it is marked by color and style. Courtesy of Merrell “This collection means a lot to me because it’s just a small step towards the visible inclusion that we want to see when we walk into a hardware store,” Dunston said on his personal Instagram page. “Two years ago you all helped me win the Trail By Design contest to get my first OFA fist printed on a T-shirt. The community, love and support was overwhelming! I could tell that this kind of imagery was needed and sought after by outdoor enthusiasts from all walks of life. I can’t wait for you to represent this new design while you’re on the trail, the park, or even on your porch. Courtesy of Merrell Intensifying the conversation for justice, equity, diversity and inclusion through his artwork, Dunston inspired Merrell to create shoes that reflect the beauty and power behind his message: The outdoors is for everyone. “My time spent outdoors has taught me that humanity can learn a lot from nature,” she said, gushing over social media for the must-have collection. Courtesy of Merrell But the commitment to DCI doesn’t end there. Merrell will donate 25% of proceeds, up to $ 15,000, to Adventures of the Vibe Tribe, an organization that encourages black women, men and youth to explore the great outdoors. The exclusive Outdoor collection for all, launches today on the Merrell website and is a no-brainer for anyone looking to get active and give back.







