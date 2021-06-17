Neiman Marcus appoints Lisa Aikens Fashion Director – WWD





It’s a new role that Dallas-based Neiman Marcus has referred to as part of his “transformation of the merchandising and planning team,” involving initiatives to add offerings, services and experiences beyond. simple fashion. Aiken will lead the existing fashion team at Neiman’s and report to Lana Todorovich, President and Chief Marketing Officer of the Neiman Marcus Group. She begins her new job on August 9 and will be based in New York rather than Dallas. It has been over two years since Neiman Marcus had a fashion director. This position was last held by Ken Downing, who held the title of Senior Vice President and Fashion Director until he left the store in March 2019 and became Creative Director of The Triple Five Group. , the Canadian developer operating three mega retail / entertainment complexes: West Edmonton Mall in Canada, Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. and American Dream in East Rutherford, NJ However, Neiman executives said Aiken would play a broader role across the organization, in light of Neiman’s efforts to evolve into a “luxury lifestyle platform and to integrate further. its three sales channels: stores, e-commerce and distance selling through its More than 3,000 sales associates using the company’s Connect customer tool. ”Neiman’s now calls its fashion office the fashion office and lifestyle. Among his responsibilities, Aiken will identify emerging brands, trends and services in the fashion and lifestyle space, and work with brands to develop exclusive partnerships, Neiman’s said. It will cover all categories of goods, including men, women and children. “We have embarked on a journey to find a global fashion leader who is a digital native and who will help accelerate the growth of Neiman Marcus’ loyal brand portfolio with a new perspective,” Todorovich said in a statement. “Lisa has a deep understanding of luxury fashion and emerging brands, coupled with her expertise as a compelling storyteller of seasonal fashion messages and skills on digital platforms. She brings a unique perspective,” said Todorovich. According to Neiman’s, it offers more than 3,000 brands and 50 were added to the matrix this spring. There have been recurring reports that some major designer and luxury brands have reduced their distribution points in the retail sector, including Neiman’s, in favor of their own stores and websites. But earlier this week, Neiman Marcus Group CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck told WWD that business with Neiman’s top 20 brands grew by around 35% in the company’s fiscal third quarter, which runs from February to April, compared to 2019. He also said Neiman’s business is rebounding, especially in men, shoes and handbags, and he sees demand for luxury goods increasing this year. About 35% of NMG’s volume comes from e-commerce. NMG came out of bankruptcy last September and now has much less debt and better cash flow, which would promote relationships with brands and designers. Aiken was most recently the Fashion and Purchasing Director at Moda Operandi. Earlier in her career, she worked at Net-a-porter and Mytheresa. Neiman’s gave Aiken credit for “bringing a modernized approach to luxury brands and fashion e-merchants”. She is from Newcastle upon Tyne in the UK “It is a privilege to join such a brand at the pinnacle of luxury with a world-renowned heritage, but more importantly to be at the forefront of its continued evolution during such a pivotal time,” Aiken said in a statement.







