Manchester Arena stewards used souvenir t-shirts to cover bodies and heal wounds after bombing, investigation found





Stewards used souvenir T-shirts to heal wounds and cover bodies after the Manchester Arena bombing, an investigation has found. A dozen employees employed by security provider Showsec were among those implicated in the May 22, 2017 terrorist attack, which claimed 22 lives and injured hundreds more. In a statement read to the public inquiry into the bombing, supervisor Jordan Beak said he seized a stack of t-shirts from the merchandise stand to cover the bodies and use them as band-aids to apply on wounds. He described how he returned to the site of the blast, in the City Room connecting the arena to Manchester Victoria station with a police officer treating people with first aid kits. Mr Beak recalled holding the hand of an injured woman to comfort her, before helping her evacuate on a makeshift stretcher. advised Wednesday’s hearing learned how other flight attendants helped keep victims conscious, reduce blood loss, heal wounds and cover bodies after the bombing. David Middleton, a Showsec safety representative supervisor, said he was knocked to the ground after a huge bang and flash of light. His statement stated that he had diverted Ariana Grande fans from the door leading to the City Room, before returning to the site of the explosion. I spoke to two men who had leg injuries. I told them doctors would be with them shortly, Middleton added. The police then demanded that we leave the building. On his way out, he saw a teenage girl having a panic attack and used a souvenir bag to help her breathe. Housekeeper Megan Balmer, who assisted several victims, described the wound dressings, spoke to an injured woman, trying to keep her responsive, and using padding to soak up the pure blood and bleeding. The cathedral remembers the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing Nicholas de la Poer, counsel to the inquest, said: Ms Balmer held her head and stroked her hair to try to comfort her while medics treated her leg injuries. She also used her own belt to make a tourniquet and comforted another injured woman, the hearing was heard. Akeel Butt, another Supervisor at Showsec, shared how he helped anyone he could, tearing down planks on the walls to make makeshift stretchers, covering bodies, moving bodies and transporting those who couldn’t walk to ‘waiting ambulances. The investigation previously learned that only three paramedics entered the town hall to treat the injured, the first arriving more than 20 minutes after the explosion. Some injured victims were not transported to hospital by ambulance for three and a half hours. The investigation examines the emergency response to the attack, as well as the surveillance of bomber Salman Abedi and whether it could have been prevented. He will publish the first part of his report – on security arrangements in the arena – on Thursday. Additional reports by the PA

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos