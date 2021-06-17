6 best boater hats of 2021 for women and men (full summer outfits)

Before becoming a popular nautical fashion accessory, boater hats were once traditionally worn by gondoliers in Venice. Boater hats are known to have a freely hanging, straw ribbon. Boater Hats are usually worn during the warmer months and on a boat, but they have now become a modern fashion accessory. Famous actors Maurice Chevalier and Harold Lloyd popularized boater hats and also made them iconic.

If your summer plans include being near the the water, you probably want to dress the room. Headwear is an essential part of a summer outfit. Soft-brimmed hats are great for the beach, but a straw boater hat paired with a blazer can tie a nautical look together. If you want to have style while pleasure cruising this summer, check out these six boater hats.

Best Boater Hats

This wide-brimmed hat is a perfect addition to your hat collection. It really adds a touch of class and sophistication to your summer outfit while keeping it casual. This boater hat is made from 100% natural straw and provides sun protection on sunny days. It is lightweight and includes an adjustable ribbon, so you don’t have to worry about the hat size fitting poorly.

This boater hat doubles as a men’s hat and a women’s hat, which is perfect for giving as a birthday present.

This straw summer hat is a classic basic piece. It offers a modern look but is still very reminiscent of an old-fashioned barber quartet or a gondola in Italy. This hat includes a thick and elastic sweatband, so you get a comfortable fit while staying cool. I love that the hat band on the top provides a formal look for a party but is still casual enough to wear on a summer runway.

Read more: Float your worries away on this amazing little houseboat

This fedora hat is both affordable and stylish. The black ribbon around the flat crown adds a detailed touch. This summer hat is super versatile. You can wear this hat casually with jeans and a shirt or transform it into a beach hat if you are going to the beach. This hat is available in many different colors, so you can create many different looks.

This customer gets so many compliments on this hat.

If you need a high quality hat to take with you on your nautical adventures, this straw fedora hat is made for you! This hat fits in your suitcase and is perfect for the beach and even the lake. This Panama hat is foldable so you can store it in your suitcase and it will retain its natural shape when you are ready to wear it. These hats are great for looking stylish while blocking UV rays. They are also available in a wide variety of colors.

This boater hat is fun and formal. It features a sweatband and is made from 100% Laichow straw, so you won’t have to worry about the sweat running down your face. The two-tone stripe creates an elegant look to any outfit.

This customer love this boater hat to be high quality.

This pork pie hat takes its name from the shape of the crown, which resembles a British pastry from 1760. This hat is now a modern and essential summer hat. You can wear this hat on a boat or at a formal event. This hat is lightweight and made of mesh, to keep your head cool even in hot weather.

Loading…