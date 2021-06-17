Cutting-edge gifts for the dads and graduates in your life





Every graduate needs a great blazer in their wardrobe, and dad certainly deserves a pair of upgraded comfortable shoes or pants. #newdaynw

SEATTLE Running out of great ideas for that deserving dad in your life? Need a few options for that recently graduated family member or friend? New Day NW stylist Darcy Camden from Seattle style has curated a great list of gift ideas that are both avant-garde and comfortable! Stylish gifts for dads and graduates from head to toe! Best shoes: Baabuk urban wool ($ 115, us.baabuk.com). These super comfy shoes always make the perfect gift for anyone transitioning from house slippers to real shoes. They’re made with moisture-wicking wool (actually great for hot weather) and easy-to-slip elastic instead of laces. Machine washable and super durable. There is even an option to customize the color of the shoe and the laces for a unique and personalized gift. Best pants: DUER No Sweat Pant ($ 129, shopduer.com) Available in a slim, relaxed, and jogging fit, they look like sweatpants but look so much more dressy. DUER calls them the best hot weather pants on the planet because TENCEL’s natural fibers and innovative technology provide super breathable, naturally antibacterial and ultra comfortable pants. I love them because they look great each guy. This awesome company also makes all shipments carbon neutral. Best shorts: the Faherty All Day shorts ($ 98, fahertybrand.com). I know a lot of guys are looking for the perfect shorts, and I’ve found them. The Faherty All day short, available in 7 crotch and 9 crotch, has the most perfectly matched flat front style and quick-drying fabric that could rival swim shorts. They are made mostly from recycled water bottles with a little cotton to keep them soft. Best T-shirt: Common Strand Hemp T-shirt ($ 39, commonstrand.com). Made with 100% natural and organic materials, the hemp t-shirt gets better (and gets softer) with every wear. Iconic hemp fabric provides antimicrobial and odor-fighting protection to keep you cool and dry all day. Best blazer: Bonobos Italian knit blazer ($ 298, bonobos.com). This blazer is a bit of a splurge, but I think it’s worth it when you think it’s especially perfect to wear to a job interview, date, wedding pretty much anywhere. It looks equally good with dressier jeans or dress pants and the soft and comfortable Italian cotton knit is breathable and soft (it looks more like a sweatshirt than a suit jacket) and it is comfortable in the four Seasons. Bonobos.com allows you to customize fit, size and length and is available in eight colors. Segment producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11:00 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and live streaming on KING5.com. Contact the new day.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos