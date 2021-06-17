Phillip Lim restarts his men’s clothing business





While resisting the worst of the COVID epidemic in New York, Phillip Lim was reinventing the fundamentals of his eponymous label. Launched in 2005, 3.1 Phillip Lim is a benchmark in chic and sexy women’s clothing that reinterprets classic silhouettes. Technical knits, versatile outerwear and thoughtful accessories have become a mainstay of the New York brand. Lim’s exploration of ingrained dress codes of deconstructed blazers and thoughtful partings has long made him one of NYFW’s hottest posts. The designer has also been a strong supporter of #StopAsianHate, a movement created in response to racism and xenophobia against Asian Americans linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lim’s Instagram has also served as a platform to raise awareness of rampant anti-Asian sentiment over the past year. He has appeared on media outlets like CNN and participated in a virtual event titled “Do Something About It: Conversations About Culture, Community and Our Collective Power” which raised over $ 2 million for various organizations. AAPI. Lim’s latest effort now sees him fostering a renewed take on menswear organized “kit” collection it is a tribute to the tenacity of New York City. The collection offers a variety of versatile staples for the modern man. Although the brand has published items for men in the past, this new format marks a new chapter in how Lim will approach menswear. Indeed, this month’s drop is a radical departure from the traditional fashion system of large seasonal “see now, buy later” collections. Instead of releasing the line six months previously, Lim ditched the collection in mid-June to ensure consumers can easily access the pieces just in time for the summer months. Its business model is the latest in a long line of brands flouting the usual fashion calendar for less dense drops Acne Studios, Marc Jacobs, Helmut Lang, among others. The collection itself subtly plays with print and color and is a simplistic exploration of men’s clothing silhouettes. Basics like t-shirts and pleated pants are the foundation of the collection while playful red and black patterns create a sense of energy for the modern New York man. The kit also emphasizes accessories and utility details. The selection of shoulder bags, backpacks and satchels are a must-have for the on-the-go man and details such as side zippers and closures add to the utility of the collection. Designed to be mixed and matched, the brand’s men’s collection creates the perfect summer wardrobe for the city. “When we redesigned men’s clothing, we wanted to get out of gut feeling; which pieces seemed essential to his wardrobe,” Lim said in a statement. “It’s a reboot and a rebuild of the pieces he needs to create his perfect wardrobe. The kits are meant to be styled into each other.” Photos courtesy of 3.1 Phillip Lim Related articles on the web







