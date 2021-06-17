Let’s dress again





Who knew dressing was a skill you could lose? That even the sharpest dressers among us might find themselves staring in confusion in front of their closets, unable to put together an outfit? Over a year of being locked out within the cocooned confines of hoodies and elastic belts has made even the most savvy of us unsure of how to put on clothes. But the time has come to get dressed. Find inspiration (instead of worrying) by investing in a new work coat that might never see the cold glow of a Zoom screen. Put away your sweatshirts in favor of pants that Feel like pants that are comfy but look ready for an important meeting or dinner, shop for outdoor shoes as comfortable as slippers and opt for chic dresses that provide the comfort of a nightgown. If you’re feeling really daring, slip into (little! Block!) Heels and jeans, apply a captivating shade of lipstick that won’t be masked by a mask, and stock up on accessories that make going home. really exciting effort. And please don’t forget your sunscreen and hats. Camille Vivier / Shaniqwa Jarvis / Ronan Gallagher Back to work blouses You’ve read (and bought) more than one story that champions the aesthetic (and mood) power of a blouse that will look great from the waist up at virtual meetings. Ditch that notion and buy back-to-work tops that are meant to pair with (gasp!) Pants and skirts. Divine Poet Sleeve Top Aje

modaooperandi.com $ 395.00 Printed seersucker blouse Acne Studios

net-a-porter.com $ 540.00 Satin shirt Christophe john rogers

net-a-porter.com $ 650.00 Oversized collar blouse Valentino

modaooperandi.com $ 2,900.00 Madame Papillon top Rosie Assoulin

modaooperandi.com $ 695.00 Open-back cotton shirt Selfe Studios

selfstudios.com.au $ 490.00 · Grid / Amy Troost Stockings too

Comfortable like sweatpants

The idea of ​​putting on real pants is daunting. Slip on gently, without sacrificing an ounce of comfort, with pants that give all the weight of fashion and no discomfort. Cyrene ribbed-knit trousers Simon miller

saksfifthavenue.com $ 170.00 Marian tapered pants Line

net-a-porter.com $ 1,150.00 Pleated trousers Closed

farfetch.com $ 291.00 Bold Check Trousers White

farfetch.com $ 885.00 · Courtesy Lipsticks without mask While masks are probably part of our future, the opportunities for nude faces are increasing day by day. Take full advantage of the bold lip shades that will never face the dreaded smear from the mask mouth. Lip Power Long-Wear Satin Lipstick Armani Beauty

sephora.com $ 38.00 Real lipstick Ilia

iliabeauty.com $ 28.00 Color Sensational Ultimatte Slim Lipstick Maybelline

maybelline.com $ 8.99 MatteTrance ™ Lipstick PAT McGRATH LABORATORIES

sephora.com $ 38.00 Lady Bawse The lip bar

thelipbar.com $ 13.00 · Courtesy Jeans for the law

This second Slipping on a pair of jeans may be the lowest priority on your “Back to Real Life” list. So adopt the denim looks you know and love will not cut off your circulation– and are too fancy to ignore any more. Pinched denim shorts AGOLDE

net-a-porter.com $ 150.00 Martin high waist rigid jeans golden sign

modaooperandi.com $ 250.00 Denim Patchwork mi miu

miumiu.com $ 21.00 Charlie flared jeans Denim Boyish

farfetch.com $ 161.00 Organic five-pocket jeans Prada

prada.com $ 1,010.00 · Courtesy / Splash News / Amy Troost Outfit Saving Accessories Not quite ready to reinvest in separate rooms, but want to upgrade your look? Stick with accessories that stand out and wear them with your favorite pieces for an instant mirror moment of well-being. Ruth Bracelet Fall on

matchesfashion.com $ 110.00 Thandi Macrame Mini Shekudo

shekudo.com $ 170.00 Paula’s Ibiza sunglasses LOEWE

net-a-porter.com $ 360.00 Bob Artichoke Jacquemus

mytheresa.com $ 130.00 Métiers d’Art 2021 Tweed Bag Baguette 1997 Fendi

fendi.com $ 3,750.00 · Imaxtree / Courtesy / Daniel Jackson Back to school heels The first time you wear heels again, you may feel a little wobbly. But the day, event or dress will arise that calls for a beautiful pair. Prepare for something sturdier and lower but no less chic. Almond leather pumps Bottega Veneta

net-a-porter.com $ 790.00 Donna Cutout Sandals Dries Van Noten

net-a-porter.com $ 750.00 Loulou patent sandals Saint Laurent

net-a-porter.com $ 695.00 Glass House 70 Mules Manolo Blahnik

net-a-porter.com $ 417.00 Jaw pumps Gucci

farfetch.com $ 790.00 Sue leather sandals Saint Laurent

matchesfashion.com $ 995.00 · Camille Vivier Soft dresses Much like pants that look like cashmere joggers, a soft dress is reminiscent of your favorite nightgown, just raised. Whether you are looking for a slip style or something with a trendy sleeve, keep it comfy without sacrificing silhouette, materials and design. Ruched mini dress Matteau

modaooperandi.com $ 440.00 Mid-length cotton dress Carolina herrera

modaooperandi.com $ 1,690.00 Ruched midi dress Proenza Schouler

matchesfashion.com $ 1,090.00 Long waterfall dress STAUD

intermixonline.com $ 375.00 Lotus linen long dress Detachment

modaooperandi.com $ 300.00 Isola long dress TOVE

net-a-porter.com $ 504.00 · Courtesy Shoes that take a step

Above the slippers Some of us have become very attached to our slippers. So much so that we are barely able to walk indoors without a pair strapped to our feet. Pick up your pedicure and venture outside on slides that mimic your house shoes. Braided leather loafers Bottega Veneta

net-a-porter.com $ 1,650.00 Berkley Daisy Slides Fabrice Viti

matchesfashion.com $ 625.00 Hook-and-loop sandals Line

mytheresa.com $ 990.00 Padded platform sandals Jil sander

matchesfashion.com $ 940.00 Tire faux leather slides Yume yume

matchesfashion.com $ 170.00 · Amy Troost / Courtesy / Courtesy Sunscreen and hats Maybe after spending so much time indoors all winter, you need to remind yourself that it is essential to protect your skin. Get valuable vitamin D; just add sunscreen and a hat. Because safety above all else, but stay chic. Nutritive Day Cream SPF 30 Josh rosebrook

credobeauty.com $ 85.00 Beige baseball cap Ruslan Baginskiy

ruslanbaginskiy.com $ 150.00 UV Clear Face Sunscreen EltaMD

dermstore.com $ 37.00 Baseball cap “C” Celine

celine.com $ 405.00 Mineral tinted sunscreen UNSUN

dermstore.com $ 29.00 Ralph Lauren Yankees Cap Ralph Lauren polo shirt

ralphlauren.com $ 69.50

